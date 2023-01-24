Read full article on original website
A Systematic Review on Atrial Fibrillation Following Cardiac Surgery
The following is the summary of “Atrial fibrillation after cardiac surgery: A systematic review and meta-analysis” published in the January 2023 issue of Thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by Caldonazo, et al. Up to 60% of patients who undergo cardiac surgery develop postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) for the first...
Mild to Moderate Cerebral Palsy in Young Children Treated with Vibration Therapy
The following is the summary of “Vibration therapy in young children with mild to moderate cerebral palsy: does frequency and treatment duration matter? A randomised-controlled study” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Adaikina, et al. Research into the effectiveness of vibration therapy (VT) effectiveness for...
Early Mobilization After ICU Mechanical Ventilation Does Not Improve Survival
Patients with a critical illness are often admitted to the ICU, many of whom develop weakness. This weakness is especially marked in mechanically ventilated patients, due to muscle wasting and comorbidities from their critical illnesses. Early mobilization has been suggested to mitigate the impact of ICU-associated weakness, although with limited...
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease associated with worse postoperative outcomes
1. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) had lower survival rates and greater healthcare costs compared to patients without COPD following inpatient elective surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) continue to have an increased risk of complications and worse outcomes following surgery,...
Empagliflozin use is associated with slower progression of chronic kidney disease
1. Empagliflozin led to a lower risk of kidney disease progression in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as compared to placebo control. 2. Compared to placebo, empagliflozin was associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular causes in patients with CKD. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
Teenage Trauma Mortality in Adult and Padiatric Facilities
The following is a summary of “Elder child or young adult? Adolescent trauma mortality amongst pediatric and adult facilities,” published in the December 2022 issue of Surgery by Stephenson, et al. Although it was believed that teenage patients at pediatric trauma centers (PTC), adult trauma centers (ATC), and...
CMPS and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: A Diagnostic Prediction Model
The following is a summary of “A Diagnostic Prediction Model for Separating Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis and Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain Syndrome,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Straalen, et al. For a study, researchers sought to create and verify a diagnostic prediction model that, using patient-reported...
Medical Fiction: Bosco and the Body Packer
This is one of a collection of stories that are like “Final Destination” meets “The Monkey’s Paw” (W. W. Jacobs, 1902). As such, they are tragedies more than either mysteries or horror, and would appeal most to readers who enjoy the inexorable pull of a story arc that leads to doom. In each story, a protagonist makes a wish that comes true with fatal results for someone, often the person making the wish. Nothing supernatural, but just how things work out. (Or is it?) The technical details surrounding the fatal (or near-fatal) event are drawn from real cases in the US OSHA incident report database or similar sources and are therefore entirely realistic, even if seemingly outlandish. The plots draw lightly from cultural beliefs around actions such as pointing at someone with a stick or knife, wishing in front of a mirror, or stepping on a crack.
Bimekizumab is effective for active psoriatic arthritis in biologic-naïve adults
1. Significantly more patients in the bimekizumab group reached ACR50 at week 16 compared to the placebo. 2. Fungal infections occurred with a higher frequency in the bimekizumab group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psoriatic arthritis is a complex, immune-mediated inflammatory disease that is managed using synthetic disease-modifying...
Bronchodilators Do Not Improve Symptomatic Tobacco Exposure in Preserved Lung Function
Tobacco smoke is an established cause of COPD, resulting in reduced FEV1 relative to forced vital capacity (FVC) not reversible by bronchodilators. Some tobacco-exposed individuals whose lung function is preserved as measured by spirometry also exhibit respiratory symptoms similar to those with COPD. Although it has been found that airway-wall thickening and mucus concentration may contribute to these symptoms, independent from lung function, it remains unclear if bronchodilators are beneficial in this patient population.
Diagnostic tool may help identify cerebral palsy regardless of encephalopathy features
1. In a case-control study, a diagnostic prediction tool was able to identify cerebral palsy with reasonable sensitivity and specificity using 12 common variables pertaining to pregnancy, delivery, and neonates. 2. The performance characteristics of the diagnostic tool were similar when used in a cohort of infants without encephalopathy, and...
Teach-back method effective to improve postpartum maternal-infant health
1. In a cohort of portpartum mothers with limited maternal health literacy, the teach-back teaching method was associated with increased health literacy. 2. Improved maternal health literacy was associated with higher uptake of postpartum checkups and vaccinations, and improved outcomes related to mastitis, constipation, weight, and uterus and diaper dermatitis.
High-Sensitivity Cardiac Troponin Assays Implementation
The following is a summary of “Implementation of High-Sensitivity Cardiac Troponin Assays in the United States,” published in the 2023 January issue of Cardiology by McCarthy, et al. Since their licensure, little information had been gathered about the use of high-sensitivity cardiac troponin (hs-cTn) tests in the US....
Diagnostic and Active Surveillance of Complex Cystic Renal Lesions Using Contrast-enhanced Ultrasound
The following is the summary of “Cost-effectiveness of Contrast-enhanced Ultrasound for Diagnosis and Active Surveillance of Complex Cystic Renal Lesions” published in the January 2023 issue of Urology by Oh, et al. The purpose of this study was to assess whether or not contrast-enhanced ultrasound is more cost-effective...
Nanvuranlat Prolongs PFS in Refractory Advanced BTC
Patients with pre-treated, advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC) may benefit from treatment with nanvuranlat, efficacy data from a phase 2 study indicated. According to the authors, the safety profile was clean. The current phase 2 study randomized 104 patients with advanced, refractory BTC with a NAT-2 non-rapid phenotype 2:1 to...
Identify Actionable & Achievable Dietary Goals With 9 Questions
High-quality nutrition and diet are important factors when managing patients with or at risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD). “Physicians have limited time during patient visits to discuss symptoms, medications, diagnoses, and treatment plans,” explains Kyla Lara-Breitinger, MD, MS. “Diet plays an integral role in health and chronic diseases, but there is not enough time to have patients complete lengthy dietary questionnaires, such as a food frequency questionnaire (FFQ), or to have long discussions about diet during office visits.”
Relation Between CREB1 and GRM7 Risk and Gene of Depression
The following is the summary of “Correlation between variants of the CREB1 and GRM7 genes and risk of depression” published in the January 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Wang, et al. It is hypothesized that the cAMP-response element binding protein1 (CREB1) and the metabotropic glutamate receptor 7 (GRM7)...
Functional Connectivity & Pain-induced Activation of the Brain in Migraine Sufferers
The following is the summary of “Longitudinal changes in functional connectivity and pain-induced brain activations in patients with migraine: a functional MRI study pre- and post- treatment with Erenumab” published in the January 2023 issue of Headache and Pain by Schwedt, et al. A combination of central and...
Comparison of Traditional Systemic Immunosuppresive Therapy With JAK Safety Inhibitors
The following is the summary of “JAK Inhibitor Safety Compared to Traditional Systemic Immunosuppressive Therapies” published in the December 2022 issue of Dermatology by Daniele, et al. After receiving boxed safety warnings, dermatologists treating atopic dermatitis are curious about the safety profile of the newly available JAK inhibitors,...
Validation and Development of Survival Model in Older Patients With Pneumonia
The following is the summary of “Development and validation of a survival prediction model in elder patients with community-acquired pneumonia: a MIMIC-population-based study” published in the January 2023 issue of Pulmonary medicine by Li, et al. The goal of this study was to create a model for estimating...
