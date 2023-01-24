Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy
NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
7th Street Burger Opens on Amsterdam Ave
7th Street Burger – a growing New York City chain serving “classic American smash-burgers” and boasting over 50,000 Instagram followers – opened earlier this month at 424 Amsterdam Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets. The previous tenant of this space was Oaxaca Taqueria. The growing burger...
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1463 New York Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1463 New York Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Vikatos Architect and developed by Balanced Living Development, the structure yields 17 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
johnnyjet.com
VIDEO: Is This For Real? NYC Subway Rat Nibbles Crumbs Off of Passed Out Dude’s Lips
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I don’t spend much time on Instagram these days but when I get bored or if I’m looking for travel videos to feature in my newsletter (you can subscribe here), I almost always find something interesting on Instagram. RELATED: VIDEO: Woman’s Selfie Photo Shoot on the NYC Subway.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This powerful photography exhibit in NYC chronicles 50 years of hip-hop
The hip-hop we know today—the kind that sells out arenas, racks up Grammy awards and gets major radio airtime—grew from DJing and breakdancing in New York City. A new exhibition at Fotografiska, the photography museum in the Flatiron District, traces the genre’s evolution from its early days to today through 200 powerful photos by 57 photographers. “Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious,” which opened today, runs through May 21. The exhibition celebrates hip-hop as the influential genre turns 50 years old.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home
The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
How a plan to build new housing in Harlem morphed into a truck depot
Lot on West 145th Street in Harlem, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Lenox Avenue, where a builder plans a truck depot after first proposing new housing, including affordable units. When the member of the City Council drove a hard bargain for more below-market apartments, the builder took a different course. [ more › ]
East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a robbery and assault that took place inside an East New York Dunkin Donuts on Sunday. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct are now searching for a black male suspect who is about 6 feet tall and between 20 and 30 years of age in connection with the robbery. At around 6:50 am,. the suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts store located at 640 Conduit Avenue in Brooklyn. He demanded money from an employee inside the store. The employee walked behind the counter as he was struck in the head The post East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
I had dinner inside a ‘volcano’ at this new immersive restaurant and bar
On Monday, my dinner table began smoking and my dish emerged from a glass cover filled with even more smoke. The room glowed with the amber-red hue of lava and the sound of crackling fire filled the space. I was at Journey, a new restaurant, bar and lounge that is...
rew-online.com
Adelaide Polsinelli Hired to Sell Flatbush Multifamily Package
Adelaide Polsinelli, Vice Chairman of Compass, a publically traded, technology-driven, real estate platform, has been exclusively retained to market for sale a portfolio of multi-family and retail buildings. They are ideally located on Nostrand Avenue, just one block from the Church Street subway hub, in Flatbush, one of Brooklyn’s most vibrant and rapidly expanding neighborhoods.
therealdeal.com
MetLife pays $68M cash for Williamsburg apartments
One way to navigate this tough borrowing environment is to buy without a loan. MetLife paid nearly $70 million in cash for a pair of Williamsburg apartment buildings, The Real Deal has learned. The insurance giant purchased the buildings at 139 North 10th Street, also known as the Print House...
hotnewhiphop.com
NYPD Release Their Footage From Drake’s Apollo Concert
The New York Police Department posted a video to their YouTube channel covering their footage from Drake’s Apollo Theater show. The New York Police Department (NYPD) just released footage they took of Drake’s shows at the Apollo Theater. Moreover, the footage centers of the security, organization, and general workflow behind the show. While hundreds were in awe of one of the 6 God’s first performances in a while, the efforts of hundreds behind-the-scenes can’t be forgotten.
fox5ny.com
NYC bodega owner stabbed by man trying to steal a Snapple
NEW YORK - The owner of a Brooklyn bodega was stabbed while trying to stop a man trying to steal a Snapple. It happened inside the Deli and Grill on Bedford Ave. in the Flatbush section. The NYPD says a man and woman walked into the store and the man...
