ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Madison County Clerk settles in to new job

The new Madison County Clerk is settling into the job after winning election in November. Republican Linda Andreas unseated incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza and is now busy not only with the daily functions of the job but getting ready for the spring election. She tells The Big Z she’s been...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Plans for a CO2 pipeline in Illinois are on hold

CHAMPAIGN – Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Illinois have been temporarily halted. Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC has voluntarily withdrawn its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct the pipeline that would cross through 13 Illinois counties. Navigator said it plans to refile a new application with...
ILLINOIS STATE
timestribunenews.com

Glen Carbon Board approves temporary traffic, signage for restaurant opening

The Glen Carbon Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved temporary traffic and signage plans for the Orchard Town Center Development. A tentative opening date has been set for Feb. 9 for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Because work at the Route 159 intersection will not be complete prior to that date, the village and the restaurant will work together to identify a route to the new facility using the entrance off Governor’s Parkway and routing customers through the new development.
GLEN CARBON, IL
timestribunenews.com

Triad approves tax abatement for new manufacturing facility

The Triad Board of Education met Monday, setting a 2023-24 school calendar, upping the pay for substitute paraprofessionals and approving a tax abatement for a new light-industrial facility in the works in Troy. The tax abatement will give Creative Blow Mold Tooling a reduction of 90% of the value of...
TROY, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Police Investigate Social Media Post From Non-EHS Student With 'Threatening Photo'

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police are investigating a social media posting from a non-student of EHS that created significant attention on Thursday afternoon. Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said the following: “Late this afternoon, District #7 and Edwardsville High School became aware of a threatening photo from a non-EHS student that had been widely shared. We promptly worked with the Edwardsville Police Department to ensure the safety of all our students and have determined that there is no active threat to any of our students.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker

BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
BETHALTO, IL
stlpublicradio.org

East St. Louis police chief among city leaders fired. ‘It was political,’ he says

Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Belleville News-Democrat. Two days after being appointed East St. Louis’ interim city manager, Calvin Riley began firing key city employees, including high-ranking police department and code enforcement officials. Among them was Police Chief Kendall Perry. Perry said he learned of...
advantagenews.com

Guilty verdict in Chesterfield, Illinois murder

A 39-year-old Medora man has been found guilty in the 2018 murder of a Chesterfield, Illinois woman. A Macoupin County jury deliberated for a little less than three hours before handing down a verdict of First-Degree Murder against David W. Buck Jr., who killed then-34-year-old Rachel Warren. He was also...
CHESTERFIELD, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mercedes G. Smith, Collinsville, IL

Mercedes G. Smith, 79, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Mercedes was born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 12, 1943 to parents, Edgar and Gwendolyn (nee Berry) Wells. She married Roger D. Smith on December 22, 1964, and together they built a beautiful life and family.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Sentenced On Substance Related Offences

Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses. She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
GREENVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Doris J. Shup, Maryville, IL

May 20, 1948 - January 25, 2023. Doris J. Shup (nee Starling), 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Maryville, Illinois. Doris was born May 20, 1928, in Granite City, Illinois to the late Eldred and Bernice (nee Gattung) Starling. Doris married Leonard C. Shup on October...
MARYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
FARMINGTON, MO
edglentoday.com

Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday

WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
BELLEVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man hit by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity

Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Taylor Springs Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges

A Taylor Springs woman was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison on drug offenses. Tristine J. Hampton pleaded guilty to a count of controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She must serve 75 percent of the term.
TAYLOR SPRINGS, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Scooter's Coffee Opens First Location In Swansea, Grand Opening January 27

SWANSEA – Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2700 N Illinois, Swansea, IL 62226. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, January 27th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
SWANSEA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy