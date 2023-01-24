Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Madison County Clerk settles in to new job
The new Madison County Clerk is settling into the job after winning election in November. Republican Linda Andreas unseated incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza and is now busy not only with the daily functions of the job but getting ready for the spring election. She tells The Big Z she’s been...
timestribunenews.com
Letter to editor: Chairman calls out Troy, Bethalto board members for sidestepping voters on pay increase
Earlier this month, County Board members Mick Madison (R – Bethalto) and Stacey Pace (R – Troy) tried – unsuccessfully – to get a pay hike (Madison $53,000 and Pace $10,000), in addition to the $14,500 salary that all county board members receive. Their plan was...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Receives $50,000 Grant From IPA Lead Service Line Inventory Program
COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville is a $50,000 recipient from the Illinois EPA Lead Line Service Inventory Grants that were recently announced. A total of 48 cities throughout the state received $2,000,000 within the grants. The Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act (Public Act 102-0613) requires owners and...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Plans for a CO2 pipeline in Illinois are on hold
CHAMPAIGN – Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Illinois have been temporarily halted. Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC has voluntarily withdrawn its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct the pipeline that would cross through 13 Illinois counties. Navigator said it plans to refile a new application with...
timestribunenews.com
Glen Carbon Board approves temporary traffic, signage for restaurant opening
The Glen Carbon Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved temporary traffic and signage plans for the Orchard Town Center Development. A tentative opening date has been set for Feb. 9 for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Because work at the Route 159 intersection will not be complete prior to that date, the village and the restaurant will work together to identify a route to the new facility using the entrance off Governor’s Parkway and routing customers through the new development.
timestribunenews.com
Triad approves tax abatement for new manufacturing facility
The Triad Board of Education met Monday, setting a 2023-24 school calendar, upping the pay for substitute paraprofessionals and approving a tax abatement for a new light-industrial facility in the works in Troy. The tax abatement will give Creative Blow Mold Tooling a reduction of 90% of the value of...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Police Investigate Social Media Post From Non-EHS Student With 'Threatening Photo'
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police are investigating a social media posting from a non-student of EHS that created significant attention on Thursday afternoon. Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said the following: “Late this afternoon, District #7 and Edwardsville High School became aware of a threatening photo from a non-EHS student that had been widely shared. We promptly worked with the Edwardsville Police Department to ensure the safety of all our students and have determined that there is no active threat to any of our students.
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker
BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
stlpublicradio.org
East St. Louis police chief among city leaders fired. ‘It was political,’ he says
Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Belleville News-Democrat. Two days after being appointed East St. Louis’ interim city manager, Calvin Riley began firing key city employees, including high-ranking police department and code enforcement officials. Among them was Police Chief Kendall Perry. Perry said he learned of...
advantagenews.com
Guilty verdict in Chesterfield, Illinois murder
A 39-year-old Medora man has been found guilty in the 2018 murder of a Chesterfield, Illinois woman. A Macoupin County jury deliberated for a little less than three hours before handing down a verdict of First-Degree Murder against David W. Buck Jr., who killed then-34-year-old Rachel Warren. He was also...
stlpublicradio.org
Property owners are still dealing with damage from Spire’s gas pipeline construction
The saga surrounding the embattled Spire STL Pipeline appears mostly resolved after a federal regulator approved its operating permit, but some property owners along the route through Illinois’ Greene and Jersey counties are still contending with construction damage. “We have several outstanding damages,” said Jacob Gettings, who owns a...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mercedes G. Smith, Collinsville, IL
Mercedes G. Smith, 79, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Mercedes was born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 12, 1943 to parents, Edgar and Gwendolyn (nee Berry) Wells. She married Roger D. Smith on December 22, 1964, and together they built a beautiful life and family.
wgel.com
Sentenced On Substance Related Offences
Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses. She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Doris J. Shup, Maryville, IL
May 20, 1948 - January 25, 2023. Doris J. Shup (nee Starling), 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Maryville, Illinois. Doris was born May 20, 1928, in Granite City, Illinois to the late Eldred and Bernice (nee Gattung) Starling. Doris married Leonard C. Shup on October...
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
edglentoday.com
Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday
WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
Man hit by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity
Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
wgel.com
Taylor Springs Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges
A Taylor Springs woman was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison on drug offenses. Tristine J. Hampton pleaded guilty to a count of controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She must serve 75 percent of the term.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Scooter's Coffee Opens First Location In Swansea, Grand Opening January 27
SWANSEA – Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2700 N Illinois, Swansea, IL 62226. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, January 27th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
