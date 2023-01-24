Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers suggests $60 million salary in 2023 may not be an issue: ‘Things would have to shift’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested Tuesday that there will be "some adjustments" surrounding the $60 million he's due next season.
Look: Mike Greenberg's Daughter's Post About Aaron Rodgers Going Viral
ESPN's Mike Greenberg made it abundantly clear that he'd like to see Aaron Rodgers on the Jets next season. During this Friday's edition of Get Up, Greenberg said the Jets would be a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers as their starting quarterback. Of course, this take is a bit biased since ...
Look: Packers Rookie Has Troubling Admission About Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has been in and out of headlines all season long. Whether it be his upcoming decision on retiring, returning to the Packers, or requesting a trade or yelling at teammates and coaches, the Green Bay quarterback has wound up in the news on nearly a daily basis. Packers' rookie ...
List of 2023 Green Bay Packers Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Green Bay Packers free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Yardbarker
Robert Saleh: Jets 'are committed to finding a veteran' QB amid Aaron Rodgers rumors
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has confirmed a poorly kept secret regarding his quarterback situation following the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s new offensive coordinator. "The quarterback position obviously with all the different interviews was the number one concern," Saleh told reporters on Thursday about...
iheart.com
The Jets Must Know Aaron Rodgers is Coming
Chris Broussard: "A lot of people think that this gives the Jets a great chance and perhaps puts them in the driver seat to get Aaron Rodgers." Rob Parker: "I think there has got to be a lot of things that have to be in order...the AFC is loaded with talent."
NFC title game a Philly reunion for 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans’ influence on the NFC championship runs through both locker rooms. Ryans finished his playing career as a linebacker for Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mufasa” (from “The Lion King”) for the leadership skills that he taught the handful of teammates still on the Eagles that have been carried forward to today. Ryans transitioned to coaching and has been the defensive coordinator the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, where he has helped scheme the NFL’s stingiest defense. The two teams meet Sunday — the 49ers (15-4) at the Eagles (15-3) — with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.
Jets '100 Percent Need to Trade for Aaron Rodgers'
Here's the SI crew on a potential trade of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.
iheart.com
Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Makes Decision On Coaching Future
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested NFL teams with head coaching vacancies of his intention to stay with the Cowboys, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday (January 26). Quinn was reportedly a top candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching...
iheart.com
Viral Clip of Joe Burrow's 'Buckeye' Comment Created Twitter Frenzy
A past clip of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow claimed that he's "still a Buckeye" went viral on Tuesday (January 24) amid a debate over whether Ohio State could claim him as an alum, despite finishing his collegiate career at LSU. Burrow, who transferred to LSU after graduating from Ohio...
Comments / 0