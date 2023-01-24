ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Lakers Split With Bentley

ERIE, Pa. - Men's Hockey wrapped-up the series against Bentley this evening, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The Lakers split the series after a 3-5 loss. Paul Maust scored his second point of the series, right in front of the net, at 8:43. Eric Esposito and Marko Reifenberger tallied the apples.
No. 16 Wrestling Downs East Stroudsburg 39-6

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Wrestling team put on another dominating performance on the road Friday night. The Lakers earned a 39-6 win over the Warriors only dropping two bouts. After falling behind 3-0 Eric Bartos and Jake Niffenegger earned victories to put the Lakers up 7-3. Niffenegger's victory was...
Early Lead Lifts Mercyhurst Past Griffins

Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Men's Basketball got their second win of the week on Saturday as they hosted, and beat, Seton Hill. The Lakers got off to a hot start and never looked back from there in the 82-71 victory. How it Happened. First Quarter. Hot shooting from the Lakers...
Women's Hockey Has Sights Set on the Syracuse Orange

ERIE, Pa. - The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey will host another CHA series in the MIC on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, against Syracuse. Puck drop will be 1:00 p.m. on both days. This series was postponed earlier in the season due to the weather. Keep Up. Make...
