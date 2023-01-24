ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Parts of southeast Gering to be designated for redevelopment

GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering City Council will be designating parts of southeast Gering as substandard and blighted and will be looking for ways to improve the area. On Monday, the Gering City Council passed a resolution that would designate 125 acres east of Kimball Avenue, north of Nebraska 71, west of Pappas Boulevard, and south of J Street as an area that is substandard and blighted.
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Road Trip: Wonderful House in Scottsbluff

Happy Thursday. I have again found myself in Scottsbluff for appointments, so when in Rome...This week I decided to stop into one of my favorite spots for lunch. Wonderful Kitchen is right by the Walmart store on the corner (across the road from Chilis). Their food and staff are beyond...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Air Force town hall draws a large crowd as Kimball residents learn of real estate impacts of Sentinel Program

KIMBALL, Neb.--The United States Air Force and Army Corp of Engineers were in Kimball on Tuesday night to shine a light on the real estate needs of the Sentinel Program that they hope to break ground on in the Fall of 2023. The Sentinel Program aims to upgrade the infrastructure of the minuteman missile silos in and area that stretches from Cheyenne to Sidney, and Sterling to Gering.
KIMBALL, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Community comes together for a good cause

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - United Way of Western Nebraska held its annual Radiothon fundraiser. Volunteers answered the phone at Main Street Market and local radio stations had United Way partner agencies speaking throughout the day including ways you could win gift cards. Volunteers answered the phones from 7:00am-6:00pm on January...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

