Gwinnett County, GA

Portion of I-985 closed after plane lands on interstate

By Nick Watson
The Times
 2 days ago
Update: Interstate 985 northbound was shut down at the split with Interstate 85 after a plane landed on the highway Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Georgia State Patrol said I-985 was shut down at the split, and traffic was diverted to I-85.

Gwinnett authorities responded to reports of a plane crash after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Gwinnett County’s dispatch had reports that the plane crashed into a tractor-trailer.

Two people were in the plane but exited the aircraft before Gwinnett County fire crews arrived on the scene.

The Gwinnett hazmat team offloaded 10 gallons of fuel from the plane before a wrecker service transported it away.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

The interstate highway reopened around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

