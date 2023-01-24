Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Famers union opposes bill that allows corporate ownership of livestock operations in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Farmers Union is opposing a bill which would allow corporations to own and run livestock operations in the state. “Family farmers and ranchers are the future of North Dakota’s livestock sector. NDFU will continue to collaborate with legislators and other partners to help family farmers and ranchers access new opportunities,” said union President Mark Watne.
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
North Dakota legislators consider around 10 new weapons laws
North Dakota's law allows permitless carry for residents 18 and older and concealed carry only.
KNOX News Radio
Testifiers oppose bill to bar NDUS from banning legal concealed firearms on campus
A North Dakota House committee took testimony today (Thu) on a bill that would prohibit the State Board of Higher Education from on-campus bans of concealed firearms owned by anyone allowed to carry them. But other than the bill’s sponsor, Bismarck Republican Rep. Matt Heilman, no one spoke in favor...
KFYR-TV
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
UPDATE: North Dakota Cigar Smokers Rejoice ( For Now )
A long-fought battle THIS time does NOT "Go Up In Smoke" * ( of a plan ) come to nothing. "more than one dream is about to go up in smoke" That's the definition of that phrase to perfection - thanks to OxfordLanguages. This has been a battle for years...
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
redlakenationnews.com
North Dakota Introduces State ICWA Bill
BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would solidify the rules of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law. Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is sponsoring House Bill 1536. The bipartisan proposal comes as...
kxnet.com
Garrison Dam safety risks: Seeking public input
Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with …. Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with Dive-In Movie. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O’Leary …. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O'Leary Ventures. Improving downtown Minot. Recruiting oil & gas workers. ND Legislature: Fertilizer plant talks. ND...
State legislators are presenting a resolution to save the wild horses at TRNP
UPDATE – JAN. 27, 12:10 P.M. The resolution has been introduced and can be found right here. ORIGINAL STORY – JAN. 26, 5:52 P.M. MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — We elect our state legislators to represent the people, and to many North Dakotans, the future of the wild horses in Teddy Roosevelt National Park is an […]
kfgo.com
N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
kxnet.com
Cost of living continues to rise in North Dakota
Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with …. Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with Dive-In Movie. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O’Leary …. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O'Leary Ventures. Improving downtown Minot. Garrison Dam safety risks: Seeking public input. Garrison Dam safety risks:...
kfgo.com
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Doug Burgum is threatening to sue the state of Minnesota over its 2040 clean energy bill. Burgum sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and several other top state leaders including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen, urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
kvrr.com
Bill would provide free lunches for every student regardless of income
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Two proposed bills in the North Dakota legislature would give a free lunch to every student in public schools and remove the stigma of those already getting a free lunch. House Bill 1491, co-sponsored by Senator Tim Mathern of Fargo, would give a free lunch...
KFYR-TV
Barrage of bills affecting trans people heard at ND Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck heard a barrage of bills relating to transgender people Tuesday. Seven pieces of legislation were heard Tuesday that affect trans people. Two would prevent trans females from competing in girls’ and women’s sports at the high school and college levels. Then there are two bills that would bar trans students from using bathrooms different from their sex assigned at birth. That’s four. Then the committee heard a bill that would change the rules around conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ people. And finally, there are two bills that would make medical transitions illegal for people under 18.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
kvrr.com
Sanford Health physician not concerned with ND having high flu activity
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – The Centers For Disease Control names North Dakota one of four states with high flu activity. “That’s not surprising because of our remoteness and population density. Typically all these epidemics peak later for us,” Sanford Health Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Avish Nagpal said.
eagle933.com
8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?
Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 0