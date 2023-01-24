ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Why BuzzFeed Stock More Than Doubled Today

BuzzFeed is reportedly partnering with Meta to generate content for its platforms, which is the part of BuzzFeed's business that is growing right now. The company also will be leaning on artificial intelligence for help, an interesting development considering it recently laid off workers. You’re reading a free article with...
Digital Music News

Spotify’s ‘Viral Hire’ Thanks to Spotify-Themed Resume Is Laid Off

A woman who landed a job with Spotify thanks to her Spotify-themed resume has been laid off by Spotify. Emily Vu posted a screenshot of her Spotify-themed resume in 2021. But a few days ago, she revealed she was part of the recent layoffs announced by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. In April 2022, after a Spotify employee encouraged her to apply, Vu was hired as a Product Manager intern for the music streaming service. Five months later, she was promoted to associate Product Manager.
TechSpot

These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Considering Selling $3B Worth New Twitter Shares To Pay Off Debt? Here's His One-Word Reply

Tesla CEO Elon Musk opted to finance his Twitter buy with a combination of equity and debt financing, with $13 billion of the $44 billion coming in the form of debt. What Happened: As Twitter struggles to turn things around and generate cash flow amid a tough macroeconomic condition, servicing of the debt could be a tall order for the Musk-led social media platform.
The Atlantic

What the Tech and Media Layoffs Are Really Telling Us About the Economy

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week.Google’s parent company, Alphabet, today announced that it plans to cut 12,000 jobs, joining a tech-and-media layoff list that already includes Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, Snap, Twitter, and Warner Bros. Discovery. According to one estimate, roughly 130,000 people have been dismissed from their jobs at large tech and media companies in the past 12 months. That’s roughly equivalent to the total number of people who worked at Apple before COVID hit.These...
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
PYMNTS

FTX’s 116-Page Creditor List Includes Netflix and Apple

A newly released list of FTX’s creditors reveals the scope of the bankrupt cryptocurrency company’s collapse. The 116-page document, filed by the company late Wednesday (Jan. 25), shows that FTX owes money to investment firms, tech companies, banks, media outlets, state governments, the finance ministries of Vietnam, India and Japan and other crypto firms.
