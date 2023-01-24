Read full article on original website
Elon Musk banks almost $12B of Tesla money in seven days
While Forbes lists Elon Musk’s overall worth at $168.7 billion, data compiled by the Dow Jones Market Data Group shows Musk earned $11.98 billion over the last seven days from his Tesla holdings.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
Motley Fool
Why BuzzFeed Stock More Than Doubled Today
BuzzFeed is reportedly partnering with Meta to generate content for its platforms, which is the part of BuzzFeed's business that is growing right now. The company also will be leaning on artificial intelligence for help, an interesting development considering it recently laid off workers. You’re reading a free article with...
Digital Music News
Spotify’s ‘Viral Hire’ Thanks to Spotify-Themed Resume Is Laid Off
A woman who landed a job with Spotify thanks to her Spotify-themed resume has been laid off by Spotify. Emily Vu posted a screenshot of her Spotify-themed resume in 2021. But a few days ago, she revealed she was part of the recent layoffs announced by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. In April 2022, after a Spotify employee encouraged her to apply, Vu was hired as a Product Manager intern for the music streaming service. Five months later, she was promoted to associate Product Manager.
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
Elon Musk Considering Selling $3B Worth New Twitter Shares To Pay Off Debt? Here's His One-Word Reply
Tesla CEO Elon Musk opted to finance his Twitter buy with a combination of equity and debt financing, with $13 billion of the $44 billion coming in the form of debt. What Happened: As Twitter struggles to turn things around and generate cash flow amid a tough macroeconomic condition, servicing of the debt could be a tall order for the Musk-led social media platform.
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
More than 315,000 layoffs have occurred by companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google
More than 315,000 layoffs have occurred in the technology sector in recent months, with Amazon, Facebook, and Google being the main companies that have reduced many collaborators.
What the Tech and Media Layoffs Are Really Telling Us About the Economy
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week.Google’s parent company, Alphabet, today announced that it plans to cut 12,000 jobs, joining a tech-and-media layoff list that already includes Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, Snap, Twitter, and Warner Bros. Discovery. According to one estimate, roughly 130,000 people have been dismissed from their jobs at large tech and media companies in the past 12 months. That’s roughly equivalent to the total number of people who worked at Apple before COVID hit.These...
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Netflix Says It's Finally Cracking Down on Password Sharing. Here's What to Know
Attention all Netflix freeloaders: The streaming service is cracking down on password sharing after working on a way to limit users from accessing accounts that don't belong to their household. About 100 million users are expected to be impacted by the change, according to the company, which will roll out...
Elon Musk is trying to raise up to $3 billion to pay off expensive Twitter debt amid struggles to keep advertisers: WSJ
Elon Musk is looking to raise up to $3 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report. It would go toward paying down some of the more expensive debt he took on to buy Twitter. In a tweet asking Musk if the reported fundraising attempt was accurate, the Twitter CEO...
FTX’s 116-Page Creditor List Includes Netflix and Apple
A newly released list of FTX’s creditors reveals the scope of the bankrupt cryptocurrency company’s collapse. The 116-page document, filed by the company late Wednesday (Jan. 25), shows that FTX owes money to investment firms, tech companies, banks, media outlets, state governments, the finance ministries of Vietnam, India and Japan and other crypto firms.
