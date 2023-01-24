Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking Defense
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
LONDON — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to support...
BBC
Russia orders Estonian ambassador to leave country
The Estonian ambassador in Russia has been ordered to leave the country by 7 February after the Kremlin accused the country of "Russophobia". In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said Estonia had "purposefully destroyed" relations with Moscow. Margus Laidre is the first ambassador Russia has expelled since invading Ukraine...
dailycoin.com
MakerDAO (MKR) to Deploy $100 Million to DeFi Protocol Yearn Finance
About 72% of MakerDAO voters voted in favor of a proposal to invest $100 million in USDC on Yearn Finance. MakerDAO will earn an approximate 2% yield on its deposit. The proposal must still go through an executive vote to be considered legit. MakerDAO invested $500 million in U.S. treasuries...
dailycoin.com
What South Africa’s New Crypto Ad Regulation Means
South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board has issued new guidelines to protect the public and ensure transparency in crypto advertising. The guidelines mandate that crypto advertisements must state that investing in crypto assets may result in a loss of capital. Influencers and brand ambassadors must comply with advertising standards on...
dailycoin.com
Stablecoins and CBDCs Have a Future in Payment: Visa CEO
Visa CEO says CBDCs and stablecoins can have a “meaningful role” in the payments space. World’s largest credit card company has several crypto initiatives, from the Universal Payment Channel (UPC) initiative to programable payments for stablecoins. Visa seeks to maintain its grip on the payments industry by...
dailycoin.com
BlockFi Financial Records Reveal $1.2B Ties to FTX: Reports
BlockFi accidentally revealed $1.2 billion exposure to FTX, according to CNBC. The report shows BlockFi has $415.9 million in assets with FTX and $831.3 million in loans with Alameda Research. According to earlier disclosure, the firm had $355 million deposited on FTX. BlockFi was to receive a $400 million credit...
dailycoin.com
Bitcoin Mining in Malawi Connects More Families to the Grid
A Bitcoin mining project in Malawi utilizes clean and excess hydro energy to connect more families to the grid while providing economic empowerment to the region. The project brings electricity to the community, job opportunities, and improved education, healthcare, and business access. The miners run off environmentally friendly hydropower, leaving...
dailycoin.com
Wormhole Attacker Moves $155 Million of Stolen Funds into Staked Ethereum (stETH)
A cryptocurrency wallet linked to the Wormhole token bridge attack has been spotted moving over $155 million worth of stolen funds for the first time in months in trades involving staked Ether. Wormhole Attacker Moves $155 Million. In February 2022, Wormhole fell victim to one of crypto’s biggest hacks, as...
dailycoin.com
UK Regulators at Odds on Potential Ban
UK regulators are currently at odds over the potential ban on derivatives and ETN offerings related to cryptocurrencies to retail investors. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) implemented a wide-ranging ban on the 6th of January 2021, despite most consultees disagreeing with the prohibition as excessive. The review by the Regulatory...
dailycoin.com
BlockFi to Sell $160 Million Worth of Loans Backed by 68,000 Mining Rigs
BlockFi plans to sell $160 million in loans backed by approximately 68,000 Bitcoin mining machines. Since the bankruptcy crisis, BlockFi has been liquidating its loans to pay off over 100,000 creditors. Amidst bankruptcy proceedings, the firm is reportedly struggling to retain employees. Moreover, the firm’s mining division was affected by...
dailycoin.com
Iran, Russia, and National Australia Bank Launching Stablecoins. Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) Cross-chain Bridge to Connect Them?
The crypto world is full of surprises. Unknown investors become billionaires; tech giant-backed cryptos go bust; trusted crypto exchanges collapse overnight – anything is possible here. The only rule of crypto is: nothing is predictable when it comes to crypto. Any contradictions to this rule quickly turn out to...
ship-technology.com
US charges two for helping Russian oligarch’s superyacht dodge sanctions
Masters ran a yacht management company in Mallorca that assumed Tango's operational management after Vekselberg was sanctioned. Understand the impact of the Ukraine conflict from a cross-sector perspective with the Global Data Executive Briefing: Ukraine Conflict. US authorities have charged two businessmen, Vladislav Osipov and Richard Masters, for enabling Russian...
Comments / 0