Larking
2d ago
She is on a black agenda. Screwing everyone in the city . Allowing riots , letting criminals run free will. Her soul sister Foxx is her partner by raising a no charge below $1000.00 . So the prediction is Lightfoot will have the lowest votes out of the group. Her actions have shown what kind of a leader she is . Bye Lightfoot.
Annie Campbell
1d ago
They need to work on why people feel helpless and don't care about anything. It's an epidemic in Chicago. We need to stop putting a band-aid on it and get to root of the problem. More after school programs, a big brother mentor program, etc. and teach trades in school. Give these kids some hope and maybe they'll grow up to be better adults.
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
Alderman Raymond Lopez would have made a great mayor
Alderman Raymond Lopez would have made a great mayor. Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez is running for re-election as alderman of the 15th Ward. He considered running for mayor but decided that he would step down from that candidacy to not weaken other candidates seeking to oust the incompetent and racist Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Lopez put the city’s interests ahead of his own, which is why voters should support him for re-election as alderman. Chicago needs more like Ald. Lopez in the City Council.
One-on-one with Chicago’s new FBI boss in Chicago
CHICAGO — A soft-spoken Southerner is the new boss of the FBI in Chicago and he seems content to let the work of his agents speak the loudest about the office’s priorities. “I think there’s a lot of good news that’s hard to talk about and our people suffer from that,” FBI special agent-in-charge Robert […]
JB Pritzker pulls the trigger on assault rifle ban
The sale, purchase, and delivery of assault weapons was officially banned in the state of Illinois after Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” legislation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Illinois General Assembly has been fighting to enforce stricter gun safety legislation for what has been years now. While this victory for the assembly is seen as a proactive attempt to end mass shootings, many gun owners are infuriated.
Lightfoot campaign contacted at least 73 CPS teachers for student volunteers, records show
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager emailed at least 73 Chicago Public Schools teachers earlier this month to ask for students to help in Lightfoot’s reelection effort in exchange for class credit, newly obtained emails show. Records obtained by WGN Investigates show that Megan Crane, Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager, sent the emails to […]
Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules
CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
Chicago police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, a North Side alderman said today. The teens were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Chicago police recovered two firearms and suspected...
Like Scene Out Of Action Movie When Car Thief Escapes IL Police
Criminals are getting much braver when it comes to pulling off jobs and trying to escape from the cops. Illinois Crime Was Like Scene Straight Out Of Action Movie. When I share this story with you, I'm guessing you're probably going to think it's a lie and that I stole the whole idea from the scene out of an action movie. The incident happened in the early afternoon around the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Which is a nice area by the way.
Push to Reopen Public Mental Health Clinics Closed 11 Years Ago Defines Another Chicago Mayor’s Race
More than a decade ago, all 50 members of the Chicago City Council voted to endorse then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s proposal to shutter six of the city’s 12 mental health clinics to help close a massive budget deficit, triggering vehement protests and national attention. That 2011 decision rippled through...
Designer-shoe transaction turns deadly on South Side, authorities say
An 18-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting earlier this week that left a teen dead and another wounded when they met to buy designer shoes offered for sale online.
Man mistakenly took a gun to O’Hare, stashed it on an I-beam before entering security checkpoint, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors said Tuesday that a Texas man absentmindedly took a gun to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on January 11 and put it on an I-beam before going through security, intending to retrieve it when he returned from his trip. Officials said that the gun was...
Another Latin Dragon Nation Member Sentenced
Keenan Seymour, 23, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering activity for his role and participation in the Latin Dragons street gang, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Seymour was sentenced to 180 months...
‘My Heart is Torn Apart.' Man Struggles With South Shore Attack That Devastated Family
Omar Burgos worried about his transgender daughter after moving to Florida more than a decade ago and leaving the 20-year-old and her two siblings behind in Chicago. Monday evening, he learned that Unique Banks and her mother, Alexsandra Olmo, had been gunned down in their South Shore apartment in an attack that left three other people badly wounded.
Republican party pushing officials to make McHenry County 'gun sanctuary'
The Republican Party is said to be pushing to have the McHenry County Board declare the county a “gun sanctuary” in light of the state’s new assault weapons ban.
Chicago felon sentenced for illegally possessing loaded gun in 2020
CHICAGO - A Chicago man previously convicted of multiple felonies has been sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a loaded semiautomatic handgun and resisting officers during a traffic stop in 2020. The incident occurred in the Englewood neighborhood on March 2, 2020. According to police, officers pulled over 26-year-old Deonta...
Hundreds pack DuPage County Board meeting to criticize, laud sheriff over assault weapons ban
The meeting comes after the sheriff said he won't enforce the ban on assault weapons.
Father of Highland Park parade shooter appears in court after being charged with helping son get gun permit
The father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter appeared in court Thursday after he was charged last month with “recklessly” helping his son obtain a gun permit. Robert Crimo Jr., 58, of Highwood, appeared in front of Lake County Judge George Strickland during Thursday’s status of preliminary hearing. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office […]
Assault Weapons Ban Sparks War of Words Between DuPage County Sheriff and Lawmakers
A coalition of federal, state and local lawmakers in DuPage County gathered Monday to demand DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick reverse his controversial stand that he will not enforce provisions of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. “Everyone is here for one common purpose, and that is to demand that...
Former Cook County Board of Review worker who took bribes for tax breaks sentenced
CHICAGO - A federal judge sentenced a former longtime Cook County Board of Review worker to three months behind bars for helping lower property taxes in exchange for $43,000 in cash bribes. Danilo "Danny B" Barjaktarevic admitted last year that he offered to have property assessments lowered for bribes at...
