Louisiana State

92.9 THE LAKE

The Top 10 Best Paying Companies To Work For In Louisiana

With the cost of living at an all-time high, just having employment isn't enough. Most people these days have to get a side hustle to make ends meet. However, if you are interested in making a career change or nearing graduation and entering the job market soon, there are some great employment opportunities here in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana’s corporate income tax highest in region

Louisiana’s corporate income tax rate is the 15th highest in the nation, according to an analysis released this week by The Tax Foundation. Vance Ginn, chief economist at the right-leaning Pelican Institute, told New Orleans CityBusiness that Louisiana’s high rate makes it less competitive as compared to its neighbors.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Blue Cross sale could create multibillion-dollar foundation that would dwarf BRAF

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s sale to a for-profit publicly traded conglomerate could lead to the establishment of a local nonprofit foundation worth billions. What that will look like in practice, assuming Elevance Health’s acquisition closes as expected later this year, remains to be seen. But for scale, bear in mind that the Baton Rouge Area Foundation reported $722 million in assets in 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session. Louisiana – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has presented a plan to stabilize homeowners insurance costs for Louisiana residents by funding a program called the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program, which was approved by state lawmakers in 2022, but has yet to be funded. The program aims to provide insurers with matching grants in order to write new policies in Louisiana, modeled after a successful program established in the aftermath of hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents

Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes

(The Center Square) — Less than 3% of folks with prescription coverage through the state health insurance plan will be forced to find new pharmacies after 72 independent pharmacies opted out of a new pharmacy benefit manager network. The finding comes from a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report issued last week aimed at gauging the impact of a new pharmacy benefit manager contract that took effect on Jan. 1. The new contract with CVS Caremark resulted in some independent pharmacies opting out of the network because...
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE

