The Top 10 Best Paying Companies To Work For In Louisiana
With the cost of living at an all-time high, just having employment isn't enough. Most people these days have to get a side hustle to make ends meet. However, if you are interested in making a career change or nearing graduation and entering the job market soon, there are some great employment opportunities here in Louisiana.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana’s corporate income tax highest in region
Louisiana’s corporate income tax rate is the 15th highest in the nation, according to an analysis released this week by The Tax Foundation. Vance Ginn, chief economist at the right-leaning Pelican Institute, told New Orleans CityBusiness that Louisiana’s high rate makes it less competitive as compared to its neighbors.
La. soon resuming Medicaid disenrollments, returning to pre-pandemic rules
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly two million people in Louisiana rely on Medicaid for health coverage and at the start of the pandemic, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The federal-state program played a vital part in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “At the...
NOLA.com
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
postsouth.com
Update on Louisiana transgender doctor and her fight with insurance companies Humana and Cigna
Good news keeps coming for Shreveport UrgentEMS and its owner Dr. Tiffany Najberg. Since changing her first name in 2021, Najberg has been fighting with insurance companies Humana, Cigna and CVS-owned Aetna for payment reimbursements. Najberg and her clinic have lost almost $200,000 in insurance payments due to the companies...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Blue Cross sale could create multibillion-dollar foundation that would dwarf BRAF
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s sale to a for-profit publicly traded conglomerate could lead to the establishment of a local nonprofit foundation worth billions. What that will look like in practice, assuming Elevance Health’s acquisition closes as expected later this year, remains to be seen. But for scale, bear in mind that the Baton Rouge Area Foundation reported $722 million in assets in 2020.
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session. Louisiana – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has presented a plan to stabilize homeowners insurance costs for Louisiana residents by funding a program called the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program, which was approved by state lawmakers in 2022, but has yet to be funded. The program aims to provide insurers with matching grants in order to write new policies in Louisiana, modeled after a successful program established in the aftermath of hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents
Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes
(The Center Square) — Less than 3% of folks with prescription coverage through the state health insurance plan will be forced to find new pharmacies after 72 independent pharmacies opted out of a new pharmacy benefit manager network. The finding comes from a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report issued last week aimed at gauging the impact of a new pharmacy benefit manager contract that took effect on Jan. 1. The new contract with CVS Caremark resulted in some independent pharmacies opting out of the network because...
NOLA.com
High-tech helicopter flights lead to pollution notices for Louisiana oil and gas plants
The rare use of high-tech helicopter surveillance has led to federal pollution violation notices for a list of Louisiana oil and gas facilities, documents and officials say, with the inspections having targeted a wide range of plants throughout the state. The overflights using an infrared detection camera occurred in 2021,...
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
Temporary prescription refill waivers available in 5 La. parishes due to tornado damage
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WAFB) - The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Louisiana parishes may receive emergency prescription refills now (January 26) through February 4 due to tornado damage. The affected parishes are Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson, Pointe Coupee, and St. Charles. To receive an emergency refill...
6 Unique Restaurants Located in Louisiana
Check out six of the most unique restaurants in Louisiana.
postsouth.com
Is your water fit to drink in Louisiana? New report card grades cities, systems
As the focus on America's deteriorating drinking water infrastructure sharpens with crises like the recent long-term outage in Jackson, Miss., Louisiana residents now have access to an online report card showing whether their water is fit to drink. Republican state Sen. Fred Mills of New Iberia passed a law last...
KTBS
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana has officially expired
ST. AMANT, La. - A $50,000 lottery ticket officially expired at 5 p.m. Thursday. It was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant. The winning ticket had matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. People are wondering...
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
People in Louisiana Swear This Will Keep Mosquitos Away Better Than Anything
The weather in Louisiana will start to heat up in a few months and you know what that means—mosquitos. This year's mosquito population may be brutal due to a not-so-harsh winter. Aside from a few days of fridged temperatures, South Louisiana has not experienced severely low temperatures this winter....
ktalnews.com
Where’s the longest rural postal route in Louisiana? It’s in Robeline!
NATCHITOCHES PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – One postal worker in Louisiana really has her work cut out for her. Her route covers a whopping 153 miles through rural areas in Natchitoches Parish, the longest route in the state. Kim Ferguson loves to serve her community and meet the people along the...
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WDSU
Candidate admits domestic violence history, one group calls for action
NEW ORLEANS — In Commitment 2023 and the race for a New Orleans-based state representative seat in the Louisiana legislature. A special election is set for next month. One candidate has an arrest history for domestic violence and a local advocacy group says that's a major concern to them.
