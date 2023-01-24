ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
FLORIDA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Anger as Sinema and Manchin high five at Davos summit over pledge not to reform filibuster

The US Senate’s two most controversial Democrats appeared eager to taunt their party’s left flank as they appeared in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum this week.Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin appeared onstage for a panel discussion at the gathering and shared a moment that seemed almost scripted and engineered to anger progressives in their party who have accused them of clinging to archaic Senate procedures in order to block legislation dealing with voting rights and other serious issues.At one point, the West Virginia Democrat turned to his newly independent Arizona colleague (who has said she will still...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debt limit whopper

The latest episode in the Democrats’ popular series “Let’s turn things on their heads” features Sen. Elizabeth Warren. This week, the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted , “If Republicans hadn’t spent nearly $2 trillion on the Trump tax cuts, and if they hadn’t made it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes, the US wouldn’t need a debt ceiling increase this year. Or next year.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Anti-Abortion ‘Abolitionists’ Want to Charge Abortion Patients Like Murderers Now

Mainstream anti-abortion activists have long insisted they don’t want to punish people who get abortions. Now, that claim is being put to the test. Although many states are only a few weeks into their first state legislative sessions since Roe v. Wade was overturned, legislators in Arkansas and Oklahoma have already introduced bills that would punish abortion patients. In Alabama, the state’s attorney general initially said he could use a state law to punish people for ending their pregnancies, then tried to walk it back.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42

WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. None were from Ohio. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Watch live: Schumer, Jeffries hold briefing responding to GOP tax proposal

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) are speaking Wednesday afternoon about changes to the federal tax system proposed by a group of House Republicans. The GOP proposal, dubbed the Fair Tax Act, would abolish the federal tax code and replace it with a new national 30 percent sales…

