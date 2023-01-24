Read full article on original website
The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats. There are also few opportunities…
Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Anger as Sinema and Manchin high five at Davos summit over pledge not to reform filibuster
The US Senate’s two most controversial Democrats appeared eager to taunt their party’s left flank as they appeared in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum this week.Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin appeared onstage for a panel discussion at the gathering and shared a moment that seemed almost scripted and engineered to anger progressives in their party who have accused them of clinging to archaic Senate procedures in order to block legislation dealing with voting rights and other serious issues.At one point, the West Virginia Democrat turned to his newly independent Arizona colleague (who has said she will still...
Washington Examiner
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debt limit whopper
The latest episode in the Democrats’ popular series “Let’s turn things on their heads” features Sen. Elizabeth Warren. This week, the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted , “If Republicans hadn’t spent nearly $2 trillion on the Trump tax cuts, and if they hadn’t made it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes, the US wouldn’t need a debt ceiling increase this year. Or next year.”
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid
Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse
Baldwin City Sen. Tom Holland introduced a bill requiring Kansas ministers and clergy to be mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse or neglect. The post Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
Republican majority in the House will be like a tank steamrolling Democrats | Opinion
Opinion cartoon by Jack Ohman.
Anti-Abortion ‘Abolitionists’ Want to Charge Abortion Patients Like Murderers Now
Mainstream anti-abortion activists have long insisted they don’t want to punish people who get abortions. Now, that claim is being put to the test. Although many states are only a few weeks into their first state legislative sessions since Roe v. Wade was overturned, legislators in Arkansas and Oklahoma have already introduced bills that would punish abortion patients. In Alabama, the state’s attorney general initially said he could use a state law to punish people for ending their pregnancies, then tried to walk it back.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
Democratic House leader Jeffries says Trump running 'low-energy' campaign for president
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said presidential candidate Donald Trump is running a "low-energy campaign" after announcing his third bid for the White House in November.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter announces she's running for California Senate — and she's not waiting for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step aside
Porter, a third-term lawmaker who was reelected last November in her Orange County-anchored district, is a top national progressive star.
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. None were from Ohio. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Watch live: Schumer, Jeffries hold briefing responding to GOP tax proposal
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) are speaking Wednesday afternoon about changes to the federal tax system proposed by a group of House Republicans. The GOP proposal, dubbed the Fair Tax Act, would abolish the federal tax code and replace it with a new national 30 percent sales…
With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights
After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights -- pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries
Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat Hakeem Jeffries are the first Black people in history to be nominated to lead their party in Congress. The post Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries appeared first on NewsOne.
