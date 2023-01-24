ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

claytoncrescent.org

State rep collapses at Gold Dome

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Read Brian Kemp’s statement on the release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued the following statement today on the killing of Tyre Nichols after video of the arrest was made public:. “Marty, the girls, and I were truly shaken and deeply saddened by the footage of events that led to Tyre Nichols’ tragic death. We are praying for his family and community during this time of heartbreak. As citizens express their grief and reactions to his killing, the state continues to respect the right of peaceful protest,” Kemp said.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Georgia Democrats criticize Kemp over teacher raises

Democratic lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly say that Governor Brian Kemp’s proposal to raise teacher wages not enough. State Senator Elena Parent of Atlanta gave the Democratic response to Kemp’s annual state of the state address. "I'm pleased that the governor's budget proposal includes a $2000 wage...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia House Representative for District 75 Resigns, Special Election to Fill Vacancy in March

Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on March 21, 2023, in Clayton County for Georgia House District 75 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Mike Glanton. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on April 18, 2023. Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed.  The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn't stop a company's mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans...
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

Kemp declares statewide emergency amid “Cop City” protests

Ed. note: The author is not related to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statewide, 15-day state of emergency called out 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops, and given them arrest powers, anticipating more violent protests sparked by an environmental activist’s fatal shooting. In the five-page...
GEORGIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Budget Proposal Includes Multiple Money-Back Options for Residents

Gov. Kemp plans to raise state employee salaries, and send out property tax relief payments and tax refunds in his budget proposal. The proposal will include multiple plans of giving out money to the state’s residents. The first part would be a pay raise for some state employees. The next one is a budget recommendation for tax rebates and a property tax relief program as stated in a post by Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

Qualifying for sheriff’s race ends at noon today

Today, Friday, January 27, 2023, is the last day for candidates to qualify for the sheriff’s race in the March 21 special election. Candidates have until 12 p.m. today to qualify. The fee is $4,317.99. As of press time, four candidates have qualified for the race:. Here is the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia groups and activists respond to violent protests in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of recent violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s proposed public safety training center. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic...
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Secretary of State calls for Special Election

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Georgia lawmaker wants to end 'transcript ransom' at colleges

ATLANTA — A Georgia legislator has written a bill to eliminate 'transcript ransom,' forcing colleges and universities to provide transcripts to graduates – even if the graduate owes money to the college. Students enroll in Georgia colleges, leaving with tens of thousands in debt every single year. And,...
GEORGIA STATE

