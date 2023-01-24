Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Performance Monitor Not Working on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Performance Monitor is a system monitoring tool on Windows that you can use to view real-time statistics about the applications you are running. But sometimes this tool fails to work correctly. If you're facing such a problem on your computer, here are a few fixes you can try to solve it.
makeuseof.com
Can You Turn Off Strict NAT Type College Wi-Fi?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You may notice that the NAT type on your game console is moderate or strict, causing connection problems and preventing you from joining your friend's game, or starting a party with them.
makeuseof.com
How to Start the Quick Assist Tool in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Quick Assist is a system feature in Windows that allows you to get help from a friend or family member remotely. For this tool to work on your device, you first need to learn how to open it.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Network Error in ChatGPT
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With millions of users worldwide exploring ChatGPT, the AI chatbot is struggling to keep up with the demand. Now more often than ever, users encounter countless errors when accessing and using the chatbot.
makeuseof.com
How to Add an Enhanced Run Tool to Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Run command accessory in Windows 11/10 for opening apps and files has been a part of Microsoft’s flagship OS series for decades. Yet, that accessory has hardly changed since the 1990s; and the Windows search tool works better for Run’s intended purpose. It’s about time the big M revamped Run.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Check Your Windows Computer's Model Name
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you want to find the correct hardware upgrade for your computer or want to fix an issue, knowing about your computer model name can come in handy in various situations. Here are 6 quick ways to check your computer model name on Windows.
makeuseof.com
The 8 Best Flight Simulators for Your iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Flight Simulator is by far the best flight simulation game right now. However, it is only playable on a Windows PC or Xbox. If you don't own either, then you're sadly missing out. Fortunately, the App Store offers a wide range of flight simulators that can provide a decent experience for aviation enthusiasts.
makeuseof.com
What Is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You’ll likely have heard about Personally Identifiable Information, sometimes just called “personal data”, in relation to your security. But just because it’s an important part of data security as a wider topic doesn’t mean everyone knows what it includes, or even what it is.
makeuseof.com
How to Access Remote File Systems From the Linux Terminal With Termscp
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Managing files on remote servers can be tricky, especially if you shun apps that take you away from the terminal. Sure, you can use SSH and SCP to browse directories and shoot files between machines, but, while simple and elegant, these commands lack the utility of a full-fledged file manager.
makeuseof.com
Qwant vs. DuckDuckGo: Which Search Engine Is More Private?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Qwant and DuckDuckGo are two privacy-focused search engines that promise not to track you. A key part of their appeal is helping you avoid the privacy-violating practices that are all too common among major search engines.
makeuseof.com
How to Format Go Source for Cleaner Consistent Code
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Formatting your code is an important way of enhancing its readability, consistency, and reusability. Properly formatted code is easier to understand, modify, and maintain. One of...
makeuseof.com
How to Keep Sticky Notes Always on Top on Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 10 and 11 version comes with the Sticky Notes app. It is a handy little app to quickly jot down bits of information and scribble other notes for easier access.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Full Battery Charge Notification to Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Laptop batteries degrade when kept charged at 100 percent. The more you leave a laptop plugged in, the more its battery will deteriorate over time. So, some users no doubt try to preserve their laptops’ battery lifespans by leaving them unplugged as much as possible.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Motion Sensor, and How Does It Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Imagine having a superhero at your house or workplace. It keeps an eye out for movement and yells when something moves within its field of vision. You might think of it as your bodyguard who protects you and watches over your territory. A motion sensor works similarly. It's like having a personal Batman watching for unusual activity and threats.
makeuseof.com
How to Program a Google Nest Thermostat
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Making the move to a smart thermostat can be a great way to save money on your energy bills, but it can also be a difficult learning curve too.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Threat Intelligence Platform and How Does It Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most cyberattacks are successful because the attackers take their victims by surprise. Before you could say "Kevin Mitnick," you are dealing with the aftermath of an attack.
makeuseof.com
What Is VMware ESXi and Which Operating Systems Does It Support?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Virtual machines are really useful for people who often work with two operating systems. For example, if you do all your development work on Linux but still need Windows for gaming. In such cases, running a Linux virtual machine on your PC saves you from buying a second computer.
Think outside the chocolate box: Best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts
With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to pick out a thoughtful gift for your significant other, BFF or favorite family member, because this sweet holiday isn’t just for couples anymore.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Find Out Who Your SIM Card Carrier Is
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’re not the one paying the bill, or you use a pay-as-you-go SIM card, there’s a chance you don’t get to see your SIM card carrier name. Also, iOS and Android devices no longer display the carrier name on the home page. So, it’s easy to lose track of it.
makeuseof.com
You Can Now Lock Incognito Tabs When Closing Chrome on Android
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It’s always nice to see a tech feature arrive that takes the cringe out of interacting with our fellow humans. And this one does just that.
Comments / 0