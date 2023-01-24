Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Replace the Power Supply of an Ender 3 V2 3D Printer
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The power supply is one of the essential parts of your Creality Ender 3 V2 3D printer, and it is one of the parts that can be damaged easily too. Many things can damage your power supply, but fortunately, the task of replacing it is easier if you know how to do it right. Before we show the replacement process, let’s look at factors that can damage your power supply and force you to make the replacement.
makeuseof.com
A Complete Guide to One-Handed Photography
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you read any beginner's guide on photography, you'll more than likely see photos of the "correct" way to hold a camera, usually featuring two hands. While this may prove helpful for a majority of the picture-taking population, there's still a segment of the community that can only take pictures with one hand. What about them?
makeuseof.com
Secretlab Magnus Pro XL Sit-Stand Desk: The Ultimate Gaming Desk?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Magnus Pro XL lives up to its name in every conceivable way. The desk is huge, looks amazing, and has plenty of optional bells and whistles to make it the ultimate gaming desk to sit (or stand) at, for hours on end.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Check Your Windows Computer's Model Name
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you want to find the correct hardware upgrade for your computer or want to fix an issue, knowing about your computer model name can come in handy in various situations. Here are 6 quick ways to check your computer model name on Windows.
makeuseof.com
How to Start the Quick Assist Tool in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Quick Assist is a system feature in Windows that allows you to get help from a friend or family member remotely. For this tool to work on your device, you first need to learn how to open it.
makeuseof.com
How to Access Remote File Systems From the Linux Terminal With Termscp
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Managing files on remote servers can be tricky, especially if you shun apps that take you away from the terminal. Sure, you can use SSH and SCP to browse directories and shoot files between machines, but, while simple and elegant, these commands lack the utility of a full-fledged file manager.
makeuseof.com
The Best White PC Cases
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Over the years most gaming PC components have been the standardized gaming black. But for those that want to create something to truly stand out, there are plenty of all-white components out there. Of course, when you are looking to build a stylish white gaming PC, one of the most important components to ensure it looks the part, is the case.
makeuseof.com
How to Edit Vertical Short-Form Videos With Adobe Premiere Rush
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Over the late 2010s and early 2020s, short-form video has become increasingly popular on social media. TikTok has captivated audiences worldwide, and other platforms—such as YouTube and Instagram—have also embraced the trend.
makeuseof.com
The Best Gaming Gloves
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you're a professional gamer or simply a competitive one, there are several reasons why you might want to consider wearing a pair of gaming gloves.
makeuseof.com
How to Troubleshoot Apex Legends Crashing on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like most Battle Royale games, Apex Legends has its fair share of bugs and glitches. These are understandable to an extent, but it gets frustrating when it crashes on every launch on your Windows 11 PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Add an Enhanced Run Tool to Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Run command accessory in Windows 11/10 for opening apps and files has been a part of Microsoft’s flagship OS series for decades. Yet, that accessory has hardly changed since the 1990s; and the Windows search tool works better for Run’s intended purpose. It’s about time the big M revamped Run.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Full Battery Charge Notification to Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Laptop batteries degrade when kept charged at 100 percent. The more you leave a laptop plugged in, the more its battery will deteriorate over time. So, some users no doubt try to preserve their laptops’ battery lifespans by leaving them unplugged as much as possible.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable God Mode on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since Windows 8 over a decade ago, Microsoft has pushed for the Settings app to replace the ever-reliable Control Panel. Windows 11, in addition to its sleek UI upgrade, also brought us the best version of the Settings app in terms of usability and function.
makeuseof.com
How to Keep Sticky Notes Always on Top on Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 10 and 11 version comes with the Sticky Notes app. It is a handy little app to quickly jot down bits of information and scribble other notes for easier access.
makeuseof.com
Win a Supercharged REDMAGIC 8 Pro Gaming Smartphone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Let's face it, every gamer wants to get the one-up on their opponent. Short of cheating, the easiest way to up your game is to use the latest gear, and REDMAGIC has got your back well and truly covered when it comes to your mobile gaming needs.
makeuseof.com
Audeze Euclid Review: Excellent Detail From These Planar Magnetic IEMs
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Although the Audeze Euclid planar magnetic IEMs come with a hefty price tag, they also deliver heaps of quality in every area you'd expect. The sound quality is brilliant and well-balanced, helping any type of audio shine, while the build quality of the earbuds is exceptional.
makeuseof.com
EXE vs. MSI Files: What Are the Differences?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. EXE files and MSI files. There's a lot of overlap in what they can both do, yet they are also very distinct from each other. So,...
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to View an Image's EXIF Metadata on a Mac
EXIF (Exchangeable Image File Format) data is a type of metadata that a smartphone or camera records when it clicks an image. From this data, you can find various details about an image, like the device it's shot on, shutter speed, focal length, date, time, and capture location, among other things.
makeuseof.com
We Took a Look at Every Gaming Desktop, Monitor, and Router MSI Revealed at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At CES 2023, MSI unveiled more than just its newest and refreshed laptops. A large focus of MSI's 2023 presentation was its introduction to new market segments. The computer manufacturing giant showcased an award-winning lineup of gaming desktops, monitors, hardware, peripherals, and for the first time, routers. Many of these new releases contributed to MSI winning 15 awards at CES 2023.
makeuseof.com
Create a Two-Player Tic-Tac-Toe Game Using JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Tic-tac-toe is a popular game that uses a 3×3 grid. The goal of the game is to be the first player to place three symbols in a straight horizontal, vertical, or diagonal row.
Comments / 0