‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Moves Up To No. 4 Biggest Movie Ever Global, Leaving ‘Force Awakens’ In Its Wake
Earlier this week, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water became the No. 5 highest-grossing movie ever worldwide, and, as expected, has now surfed to the No. 4 position on the all-time chart. In so doing, it leaves Star Wars: The Force Awakens in its wake with nearly $2.075B globally. Through Friday, the worldwide gross on the 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm epic Avatar sequel is $2,074.8M, overtaking Force Awakens’ $2.071B. This means that Cameron has three of the top four movies ever globally alongside the original Avatar at No. 1 and Titanic at No. 3. Avatar: The Way of Water will top...
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
"Nah, that's boring." That's Michael J. Fox's rebuttal to the idea that he should turn the telling his life story as a pity party. And "boring" is a word that never applies to STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the captivating interview-based documentary, amplified by re-enactments and endless stock footage and archival material.
George Santos Should Be Shamed for A Lot — But Not His Solid Karaoke Skills
Time to add one more tale to the ever-growing legend of Rep. George Santos — the dude loves himself some karaoke. Earlier this week, Santos was spotted at a karaoke night in Washington D.C., though reportedly demurred when it was his turn to sing. Luckily, for those curious if Long Island’s most imaginative representative has pipes, Rolling Stone has tracked down what appears to be Santos’ old account on the singing app Smule. The account belongs to “georgedevolder,” which is one of the many versions of Santos’ full name — George Anthony Devolder Santos — that he’s used throughout his...
'Outlander's' Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Tease New Collab and Fans Have Theories
The fan-favorite 'Outlander' duo is back at it again.
Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Bares All in a BTS Snapshot from Her New TV Show
Vanessa Paradis’ lookalike daughter Lily Rose-Depp is nowhere near done turning heads for her new HBO series, and this new snapshot shows she’s coming into 2023 as confident as ever. On Jan 26, Paradis and Johnny Depp’s daughter shared a showstopping snapshot of herself behind the scenes of her new HBO project with the caption “@kirinrider, @cfulton.hair, @theidol.” See the photo from her Instagram story below: In the photo, we see Lily-Rose looking like an ethereal goddess as she sits in the makeup chair completely nude (with an emoji covering her breasts!) She has a dewy glow to her with some...
Rooster Teeth's RWBY Returns ... But Not Where You Expect
Normally, it's good news/bad news that comes as a pairing. The latest word about RWBY, the anime-influenced cult success from Austin's Rooster Teeth, is more good news/odd news. The good news is that the long-awaited volume 9 (which got a sneak peek preview last summer at the RTX convention) heads...
