Vanessa Paradis’ lookalike daughter Lily Rose-Depp is nowhere near done turning heads for her new HBO series, and this new snapshot shows she’s coming into 2023 as confident as ever. On Jan 26, Paradis and Johnny Depp’s daughter shared a showstopping snapshot of herself behind the scenes of her new HBO project with the caption “@kirinrider, @cfulton.hair, @theidol.” See the photo from her Instagram story below: In the photo, we see Lily-Rose looking like an ethereal goddess as she sits in the makeup chair completely nude (with an emoji covering her breasts!) She has a dewy glow to her with some...

19 MINUTES AGO