coastalreview.org

Richard Trumper to join DPS as disaster recovery adviser

Following a slew of complaints over the still-lagging response to hurricanes Matthew and Florence, Richard J. Trumper has been named to join the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as senior adviser for disaster recovery. Currently executive director of disaster recovery with the Office of State Budget and Management, Trumper...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

GUEST EDITORIAL: DMV can’t defend its vanity plate veto power

Wayne Goodwin wanted to take a stand for equality. Instead, he channeled “Animal Farm” author George Orwell in declaring some drivers more equal than others. Last week, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner trumpeted his decision to remove some 200 words and phrases from North Carolina’s list of banned personalized license plates. Many of the entries express support for LGBTQ people. Goodwin said such messages shouldn’t be blocked, citing examples like “GAYPRIDE” and “QUEER.”
TENNESSEE STATE
triad-city-beat.com

Here comes the legislative long session. What does that mean for K-12 education?

This story was originally published by Education NC. Story by Alex Granados. While the 2023 long session of the General Assembly officially kicked off earlier this month, Wednesday is the day that lawmakers really get to work. With legislators poised to develop a budget for the next two years, education...
carolinajournal.com

Quasi teacher’s union NCAE is raising dues again. But what value do they provide?

North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) and their parent organization the National Education Association (NEA) increased already exorbitant membership dues on North Carolina teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. Let’s try to put into perspective what NCAE/NEA member dues pay for and the value brought to paying teachers. NCAE/NEA...
coastalreview.org

N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet Feb. 7

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission meets 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Raleigh. The meeting will take place in the ground floor training room of the Green Square building, 217 W. Jones St. Members of the public may attend in-person or online. Register to attend virtually...
RALEIGH, NC
whqr.org

Study says a regional energy market could prevent blackouts

Expanding solar energy and integrating the power grid more closely with surrounding states could help prevent blackouts like the ones across the Carolinas on Christmas Eve, according to a new study by environmental and renewable energy groups. Duke Energy has said poor forecasting and cold-related mechanical failures at gas- and...
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina

North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
coastalreview.org

Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding

A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
nsjonline.com

Treasurer: NC Highway Trust Fund loan repaid early by NCDOT

RALEIGH — As of Dec. 28, 2022, N.C. State Highway Trust Fund loans of over $1 billion were repaid two years early by the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), according to State Treasurer Dale Folwell. Established by the General Assembly in 1989, the Highway Trust Fund (HTF) is a...
WCNC

Novant Health increasing minimum wage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

