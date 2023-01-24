Read full article on original website
Mark Robinson’s possible run for NC governor draws a scathing attack from New York Times writer
Mark Robinson hasn’t announced formally his campaign for governor in North Carolina, but he’s already drawing the brutal focus of a significant national voice.
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new North Carolina state auditor be chosen?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
coastalreview.org
Richard Trumper to join DPS as disaster recovery adviser
Following a slew of complaints over the still-lagging response to hurricanes Matthew and Florence, Richard J. Trumper has been named to join the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as senior adviser for disaster recovery. Currently executive director of disaster recovery with the Office of State Budget and Management, Trumper...
GUEST EDITORIAL: DMV can’t defend its vanity plate veto power
Wayne Goodwin wanted to take a stand for equality. Instead, he channeled “Animal Farm” author George Orwell in declaring some drivers more equal than others. Last week, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner trumpeted his decision to remove some 200 words and phrases from North Carolina’s list of banned personalized license plates. Many of the entries express support for LGBTQ people. Goodwin said such messages shouldn’t be blocked, citing examples like “GAYPRIDE” and “QUEER.”
Lawyer defends North Carolina’s transgender care exclusions
A lawyer representing the leaders of North Carolina's state employee health plan defended its exclusion of gender-affirming treatments on Wednesday before a federal appeals court, facing a barrage of criticisms from its chief judge.
publicradioeast.org
State education secretary says addressing student mental health needs is a priority for legislative session
The new legislative session is underway and at the top of the agenda is to figure out how much to spend on public education and where the money should be spent. Nearly 40% of the state budget typically goes to fund K-12 education. State education superintendent Catherine Truitt told WUNC...
wfmynews2.com
Fair Maps Act created to address NC gerrymandering and redistricting
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State lawmakers are proposing a new bill Wednesday to combat redistricting reform and put an end to gerrymandering. It's called the Fair Maps act also known as House Bill 9. The Fair Maps Act would change North Carolina’s Constitution by removing the redistricting power...
triad-city-beat.com
Here comes the legislative long session. What does that mean for K-12 education?
This story was originally published by Education NC. Story by Alex Granados. While the 2023 long session of the General Assembly officially kicked off earlier this month, Wednesday is the day that lawmakers really get to work. With legislators poised to develop a budget for the next two years, education...
carolinajournal.com
Quasi teacher’s union NCAE is raising dues again. But what value do they provide?
North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) and their parent organization the National Education Association (NEA) increased already exorbitant membership dues on North Carolina teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. Let’s try to put into perspective what NCAE/NEA member dues pay for and the value brought to paying teachers. NCAE/NEA...
newsfromthestates.com
Sampson County site ranks No. 2 among U.S landfills for methane emissions. Rotting food is part of the problem.
This is the first in an occasional series of stories about greenhouse gas emissions and their sources. View a slideshow of emissions trends for municipal waste landfills that emit more than 100,000 metric tons of methane per year. Over time, the detritus of our lives, particularly food waste, breaks down...
Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina
The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
coastalreview.org
N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet Feb. 7
The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission meets 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Raleigh. The meeting will take place in the ground floor training room of the Green Square building, 217 W. Jones St. Members of the public may attend in-person or online. Register to attend virtually...
Transgender NC employees argue state health plan denies them necessary care
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard arguments on Wednesday in North Carolina’s appeal that the state’s health insurance plan for state workers can exclude coverage of transgender health care. A lawsuit by former state employees and their children said they...
WRAL
Medical marijuana, race education and guns: NC lawmakers to reconsider controversial bills
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers returned to Raleigh Wednesday to begin their major work session for the year. And while the priority each session tends to be the state budget, it's likely to be a busy year for controversial issues, thanks to a shift in the balance of power in the statehouse.
nsjonline.com
KAKADELIS: Public charter schools continue to face threats as they thrive
New numbers released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction show large increases in public charter school enrollment. More students are finding the public school option that works best for them, and this should be cause for celebration. Unfortunately, some corners view the expansion of educational freedom as a threat...
whqr.org
Study says a regional energy market could prevent blackouts
Expanding solar energy and integrating the power grid more closely with surrounding states could help prevent blackouts like the ones across the Carolinas on Christmas Eve, according to a new study by environmental and renewable energy groups. Duke Energy has said poor forecasting and cold-related mechanical failures at gas- and...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina
North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
coastalreview.org
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
nsjonline.com
Treasurer: NC Highway Trust Fund loan repaid early by NCDOT
RALEIGH — As of Dec. 28, 2022, N.C. State Highway Trust Fund loans of over $1 billion were repaid two years early by the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), according to State Treasurer Dale Folwell. Established by the General Assembly in 1989, the Highway Trust Fund (HTF) is a...
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
