3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
Healthline
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
Healthline
VEXAS Syndrome: What to Know About This Newly Identified Autoimmune Disease
Scientists are expressing concerns over a newly identified autoimmune disease known as VEXAS syndrome. Although the condition is rare, researchers say it is more common than previously thought. They add that VEXAS syndrome occurs more often in men and is usually diagnosed in people with other diseases such as rheumatoid...
legalexaminer.com
Gout Medicine Linked to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can be incredibly debilitating, with severe pain and mobility challenges. Gout symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and heat in one joint at a time, often the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, including the knee, ankle and lesser foot. Gout sufferers often go through “flares” when the pain is especially acute, followed by periods of remission (subsided symptoms). Continued flares can lead to joint erosion or permanent deformity, as well as “gouty arthritis,” a more intense form of arthritis.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
msn.com
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Scientists have revealed a link between drinking enough water and aging
It is an indisputable fact that drinking water is beneficial for our health. In addition to its contribution to metabolism, it also plays an important role in keeping the skin moist. According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) new study, drinking water also links people to age in a healthy way.
My son-in-law began to lose weight – doctors thought it was cancer but the truth was even worse
A HEARTBROKEN dad has told how his son-in-law died suddenly on New Year's Day from an incurable rare disease. Jason Tolson, 30, had been complaining of muscle aches, hair loss and joint pain and was rapidly losing weight. He was taken to hospital six weeks ago after his health deteriorated...
Daily Beast
An Old Diabetes Drug May Protect You Against Long COVID
Prescription drugs have a funny way of surprising us with new side effects—even if they’ve been on the market for decades. Viagra started as a treatment for high blood pressure before it was discovered to have stimulating effects for men. A common liver drug was recently found to help protect against the coronavirus. Now, another drug that protects against long COVID might soon join its ranks.
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
