NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
xpn.org
Remembering The Geator: XPN conversations with Ben Vaughn, Adam Weiner and more
On-air spotlights from the past week paying homage to Jerry Blavat, the Boss With The Hot Sauce. Last week, music-loving Philadelphians — and music lovers in general — mourned the passing of Jerry “The Geator” Blavat, the famed and influential disc jockey who passed away at age 82.
Get to know CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, CBS Philadelphia welcomed Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly to our NEXT Weather team just in time to help track a winter storm that brought snow and rain to the Delaware Valley.Now that the forecast has died down, we want to introduce you to Bill and his roots in this area.WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE TO GET TO KNOW BILL
Top new restaurants in Philadelphia: Chef Michael Schulson's 2 additions
If you love the local food scene, you know the name Michael Schulson. Within the past few months, he's added two new restaurants to his Philadelphia portfolio.
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
glensidelocal.com
For Sale: 1019 E Southampton Ave, Glenside | Lee M Abrams | Higgins & Welch
Lee M Abrams of Higgins & Welch Real Estate added a new listing for sale at 1019 E Southampton Ave in Glenside. For additional details, click here. Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom stone and stucco twin rancher located in desirable Wyndmoor. This home is located close to shopping restaurants, schools, parks, public transportation, and major travel routes...and only minutes away from Philadelphia.
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Comes on Down from Lansdale to Win Big
Ben Hartranft, a Lansdale resident, being congratulated by Drew Carey on his $16,000 win on The Price Is Right. Ben Hartranft, a Lansdale resident, won thousands on CBS’s popular game show The Price Is Right, reported Chris Rollins for Cat Country 107.3. The episode with Hartranft aired last week,...
xpn.org
John Morrison’s Philly Top 5: January highs from Nat Turner Rebellion to Reef the Lost Cauze
Remixes, rally songs, and Philly history caught the ear of the Culture Cypher Radio host this month. Happy New Year! 2023 is here and I don’t have any grand proclamations or predictions about the current state and future of music (not that anyone has asked me lately). I am happy that those of us who made it have made it and I’m ready for another year spent absorbing and enjoying music from my fellow Philadelphian’s. Although it’s early in the year, there are already a handful of dope, Philly music-related things that have caught my attention. Here are 5 of the best.
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
The actress and singer is coming back to her home area for a performance. Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks...
glensidelocal.com
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
Travel back to 1960s South Philly
Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
Philadelphia Among Worst Traffic Cities in Nation, Makes Top 10 Worldwide
Philadelphia ranked in the top five among the worst traffic cities in the United States, according to the Global Traffic Scorecard recently published by INRIX, a data and analytics firm that specializes in transportation, Michael Bartiromo and Jessica Yakubovsky write for PHL17. According to the report, drivers in the U.S....
Check out some of the best restaurants for Center City Restaurant Week
This is the 20th year for Center City Restaurant Week, a chance for restaurants to showcase their best dishes and for diners to get great deals on minimum 3-course meals.
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
Philadelphia Magazine Headline About Jerry Blavat Is Inappropriate
We took exception when an Atlantic City newspaper printed what we felt was an inappropriate headline about Jerry Blavat at the time of his passing. Being consistent, today we must do the same thing about a Philadelphia magazine headline and article about Blavat that we feel is also wrong. Earlier...
Once Storied and Majestic Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park Falls Into Disrepair
Crafty YouTube photographers and videographers have made the inside state of Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park available for everybody to see. Lynnewood Hall, a once majestic 110-room residence located in Elkins Park, has fallen into disrepair after being abandoned for 25 years, write Josie Adnitt and Chiara Fiorillo for the Mirror.
Food Critic Finds That Café Lombardi’s Nails Its Goal to Be ‘A Taste of South Philly in Horsham’
For more than a quarter-century, Café Lombardi’s in Horshamhas built its reputation on excellence in Italian cuisine. Isaac Avilucea put its chef to the test for AXIOS Philadelphia.
Vatican honors Philadelphia shrine with status as a basilica
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia learned this week the Vatican announced that it was giving a shrine in the city’s Germantown section — that has served as a focal site of prayer and pilgrimage for countless Catholics here and around the country — a new title. It will now be known as the Basilica...
Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market
After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
Georgia woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing inside Philadelphia home
Police say 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers, of Columbus, Georgia, is now in custody. She is being charged with murder.
