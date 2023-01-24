ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

CBS Philly

Get to know CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, CBS Philadelphia welcomed Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly to our NEXT Weather team just in time to help track a winter storm that brought snow and rain to the Delaware Valley.Now that the forecast has died down, we want to introduce you to Bill and his roots in this area.WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE TO GET TO KNOW BILL
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

For Sale: 1019 E Southampton Ave, Glenside | Lee M Abrams | Higgins & Welch

Lee M Abrams of Higgins & Welch Real Estate added a new listing for sale at 1019 E Southampton Ave in Glenside. For additional details, click here. Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom stone and stucco twin rancher located in desirable Wyndmoor. This home is located close to shopping restaurants, schools, parks, public transportation, and major travel routes...and only minutes away from Philadelphia.
GLENSIDE, PA
xpn.org

John Morrison’s Philly Top 5: January highs from Nat Turner Rebellion to Reef the Lost Cauze

Remixes, rally songs, and Philly history caught the ear of the Culture Cypher Radio host this month. Happy New Year! 2023 is here and I don’t have any grand proclamations or predictions about the current state and future of music (not that anyone has asked me lately). I am happy that those of us who made it have made it and I’m ready for another year spent absorbing and enjoying music from my fellow Philadelphian’s. Although it’s early in the year, there are already a handful of dope, Philly music-related things that have caught my attention. Here are 5 of the best.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Travel back to 1960s South Philly

Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
knightcrier.org

The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”

“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market

After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
ARDMORE, PA

