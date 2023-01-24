Read full article on original website
PAWS University changes name, keeps same focus on fun summer learning activities
KEARNEY – PAWS University has a new name, but its mission remains the same. The University of Nebraska at Kearney program is now known as Loper Launch Enrichment Camp, a change that better represents UNK’s role and its long-term commitment to serving Kearney-area families. “We will continue to...
Feb. 8 presentation focuses on the vibrant history of arts and culture in Kearney
TITLE: “The History of Arts and Culture in Kearney”. TOPIC: For 150 years, the residents of Kearney have fostered a vibrant arts and cultural scene. The Kearney Creates project documents “the transformative character of our artists and the Kearney community” in its myriad forms. This presentation, by members of the project’s editorial board, will provide an overview of the history of Kearney’s arts and culture and how they are documenting this story, as well as ways in which community members can contribute to the project.
