Read full article on original website
Related
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado lawmakers propose expanding state-level earned income, child tax credits
A bill introduced this week by Colorado Democrats proposes to further expand state income tax relief for lower-earning workers and families with children. House Bill 23-1112, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Shannon Bird of Northglenn and Sens. Chris Hansen of Denver and Chris Kolker of Centennial, would raise the percentages at which Colorado matches the federal earned income tax credit and child tax credits.
REPORT: Most Coloradans need more than $1,000,000 in their 'nest egg' to retire
Financial website LendingTree recently published an estimation of how much 'nest egg' money someone needs to retire comfortably at 65 in different cities around the country. To come up with the calculation, they considered how much retirees tend to spend in each area, along with social media benefits and tax rates.
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped
A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Can You Open Carry in Colorado?
Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from the statewide teachers union says Colorado’s public education system is in a "state of crisis." According to the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, the state’s public education system is currently operating at a decade-long deficit of more than $10 billion. The The post Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union appeared first on KRDO.
coloradosun.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks legislature for $2.2 million to bolster struggling Keep Colorado Wild Pass rollout
The rollout of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is not going as smoothly as planned. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hoping state lawmakers will give the agency a $2.2 million cash infusion to cover unanticipated costs in the agency’s campaign to sway vehicle owners to not opt out of the additional $29 fee with their annual registration.
Poll shows openness to increase taxes months after Colorado voters cut income tax
(The Center Square) – A few months after Coloradans overwhelmingly passed another income tax cut, a progressive public policy center released a poll showing the public wants more funding and a fairer tax code. After passing Proposition 116 in 2020 to lower the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%, more than 65% of Colorado voters passed Proposition 121 last November to lower the rate to 4.40%. Global Strategy Group, which...
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?
Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
coloradopols.com
Colorado Republicans: Still With the Election Fraud Conspiracies
Colorado Republicans and their historic new micro-minorities began the 2023 legislative session by demonstrating that they had learned absolutely nothing from their 2022 election drubbing. The problem is particularly bad in the State House, where GOP lawmakers bring up their opposition to abortion rights at every opportunity — a position that is at odds with the vast majority of Colorado voters — and overthink even simple propositions such as their baffling refusal to co-sponsor a completely benign resolution honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Westword
Report: Most People Experiencing Homelessness in Denver Are Not From Out of State
A common trope about those living on the streets of Denver and elsewhere throughout the metro region is that they've come to the Centennial State in pursuit of legalized cannabis and then become homeless. But a new report shows that's actually not the case. "By and large, people in our...
Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants
COLORADO (KRDO) -- If passed, a newly introduced bill into the Colorado legislature would take the federal law against age discrimination further by banning questions that may reveal an applicant's age like what year they graduated or attended college. Senate Bill 58, the "Job Application Fairness Act" would prohibit employers from "inquiring about a prospective The post Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants appeared first on KRDO.
southarkansassun.com
$1,400 Tax Credit for Colorado Retirees on the Table with New Bill Proposal
Retired Americans may receive a $1,400 tax credit for 2023-2024 if a new bill passes, available to eligible Colorado residents. The proposed tax credit Is aimed at supporting individuals who are likely to be on a fixed income and have struggled to keep up with cost-of-living adjustments (COLA). The bill, if passed, would provide a $1,400 tax credit for the years 2023 and 2024.
KRDO
Major fuel transporting company shutdown causes gas delivery delays in Southern Colorado
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
KKTV
New study by Colorado researchers found that cannabis is not a gateway drug
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Call 719-444-7000 with info on the suspect. Video from CSPD. Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado State Patrol reminds Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school...
kunc.org
Colorado lawmakers might keep using secret ballot system that transparency advocates say is illegal
Democrats who control the state legislature are continuing to defend their use of an online survey they fill out in secret to help determine which bills should live or die. Leaders of the House and Senate said this month they’re considering using the system again this spring despite allegations from a transparency group that it violates the state’s open meetings laws.
Climate change is expected to have a significant impact on the state of Colorado in the coming decades.
Climate change is expected to have a significant impact on the state of Colorado in the coming decades. As global temperatures continue to rise, Colorado is likely to see an increase in severe wildfires, major flooding, and other weather-related disasters.
Here’s what it takes to be in the top 1% of earners in Colorado
The Centennial State ranks seventh in the nation for the amount of money it takes to be in the top 1%.
KDVR.com
Casa Bonita is hiring. What will the jobs pay?
Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Denver weather: Get ready for the...
basketballinsiders.com
Professional Poker player Josh Thatcher sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Michigan
Professional poker player, Joshua T. Thatcher has been sentenced to 12 months of probation after pleading guilty to one felony count of Gambling Operations for his role operating an illegal poker room in Michigan. The offending poker room was known as 906 Poker Social, formerly located at 1200 S. Front...
Comments / 2