These are some of the most luxurious homes on the North Platte market. Country living, river access, great location. Those words best describe this little slice of heaven. This property is located 2.5 miles from Hershey, Nebraska and has great county road access. With the property being just 15 minutes to North Platte you are a short drive to all the shopping sources. North Platte also has a state of the art hospital as well as a full service regional airport with daily flights to Denver. Hershey is the definition of small town America with a great community feel and a top notch K-12 school system. Just down the long driveway sits a cute and very well kept farm house with white vinyl fence surrounding the home. This property immediately makes you think American Dream! Just imagine the yard filled with a large family reunion and a BBQ taking place. The home is 2 bed, 2 bath with an extra room on the second story. Just out the back door sits a hot tub and a covered porch making for a nice relaxing evening getaway. All the buildings and home were recently updated with new siding giving the property a very uniform and clean look. There are several outbuildings including a 2 car oversized garage, livestock barn with loft, bunkhouse with garage and a large 3 car garage perfect for storing the toys. The owner has recently replaced the septic system. This property is perfect for a small hobby farmer/rancher. It has tons of future potential and is virtually a blank slate to develop it to your liking. Food plots could be established as well as trees planted where you want them. There are approximately 25.5 acres of Surface Irrigation Rights from the Paxton-Hershey canal on the meadow to the South of the buildings allowing the owner opportunity for irrigation during a dry season. There is a 26 acre parcel of sub-irrigated meadow that sits on the South side of Suburban road. Sitting North of the home is the accretion ground that has been cleared of all cedars and invasive Russian olive trees giving you great views all the way to the North Platte River! Enjoy a summer afternoon floating from the Hershey River bridge to your own private landing. Hunting opportunities on this property are endless! You will not want to miss out on this extraordinary slice of heaven close to Hershey, Nebraska. Irrigation This right is combined with another property. The acres included with the sale are approximately 25.5 acres of surface water rights. Water Right: D-653 Application Number D-653 Right ID 415 Right Status Active Right Use IR Acres Order 37.00 Legal Description LOT05 S09 T14N-R32Sub Section LOT05 Section 9 Township 14 Range 32 Direction West Water Division 1-A Irrigation Project ID Paxton-Hershey Canal Legal Description North Parcel: PT. LT.5 (W1/2SE1/4) & ACCRE Section 9- Township14 N- Range 32 West of the 6th P.M. Lincoln County Nebraska South Parcel: PT. NW1/4NE1/4 Section16- Township14 N- Range 32 West of the 6th P.M. Lincoln County Nebraska ESTIMATED Taxes: $3,504.02 Address: 19055 W. Suburban Rd., Hershey, NE 69143 County: Lincoln.

