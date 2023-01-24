Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health to replace old North Platte Motel 6 with sports, therapy center
Great Plains Health has announced that they will build a sports, therapy and orthopedic rehabilitation center where the old Motel 6 now stands at 1520 S. Jeffers St., in North Platte. Demolition of the building is slated to begin in mid-February. Between now and then, GPH is partnering with North...
North Platte Telegraph
Expensive homes on the market in North Platte
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the North Platte market. Country living, river access, great location. Those words best describe this little slice of heaven. This property is located 2.5 miles from Hershey, Nebraska and has great county road access. With the property being just 15 minutes to North Platte you are a short drive to all the shopping sources. North Platte also has a state of the art hospital as well as a full service regional airport with daily flights to Denver. Hershey is the definition of small town America with a great community feel and a top notch K-12 school system. Just down the long driveway sits a cute and very well kept farm house with white vinyl fence surrounding the home. This property immediately makes you think American Dream! Just imagine the yard filled with a large family reunion and a BBQ taking place. The home is 2 bed, 2 bath with an extra room on the second story. Just out the back door sits a hot tub and a covered porch making for a nice relaxing evening getaway. All the buildings and home were recently updated with new siding giving the property a very uniform and clean look. There are several outbuildings including a 2 car oversized garage, livestock barn with loft, bunkhouse with garage and a large 3 car garage perfect for storing the toys. The owner has recently replaced the septic system. This property is perfect for a small hobby farmer/rancher. It has tons of future potential and is virtually a blank slate to develop it to your liking. Food plots could be established as well as trees planted where you want them. There are approximately 25.5 acres of Surface Irrigation Rights from the Paxton-Hershey canal on the meadow to the South of the buildings allowing the owner opportunity for irrigation during a dry season. There is a 26 acre parcel of sub-irrigated meadow that sits on the South side of Suburban road. Sitting North of the home is the accretion ground that has been cleared of all cedars and invasive Russian olive trees giving you great views all the way to the North Platte River! Enjoy a summer afternoon floating from the Hershey River bridge to your own private landing. Hunting opportunities on this property are endless! You will not want to miss out on this extraordinary slice of heaven close to Hershey, Nebraska. Irrigation This right is combined with another property. The acres included with the sale are approximately 25.5 acres of surface water rights. Water Right: D-653 Application Number D-653 Right ID 415 Right Status Active Right Use IR Acres Order 37.00 Legal Description LOT05 S09 T14N-R32Sub Section LOT05 Section 9 Township 14 Range 32 Direction West Water Division 1-A Irrigation Project ID Paxton-Hershey Canal Legal Description North Parcel: PT. LT.5 (W1/2SE1/4) & ACCRE Section 9- Township14 N- Range 32 West of the 6th P.M. Lincoln County Nebraska South Parcel: PT. NW1/4NE1/4 Section16- Township14 N- Range 32 West of the 6th P.M. Lincoln County Nebraska ESTIMATED Taxes: $3,504.02 Address: 19055 W. Suburban Rd., Hershey, NE 69143 County: Lincoln.
North Platte Telegraph
915 N JEFFERS STREET, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
915 N JEFFERS STREET, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
North Platte Telegraph
It’s a top 4 snowy winter in North Platte, but drought progress lagging
North Platte’s all-time single-day record snowfall Jan. 18 wasn’t enough to peel away the next layer from Lincoln County’s ongoing drought. But that 13.9-inch snowfall has propelled the city’s running total since Nov. 1 to No. 4 in the city’s recorded weather history as of Wednesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Public invited to enter, eat at North Platte Community College chili cook-off
Entries are being accepted for a chili cook-off Feb. 11 at North Platte Community College. NPCC’s Student Life department is hosting the event to raise money for the NPCC Foundation Angel Fund. The fund helps students when unexpected circumstances require emergency financial assistance. There’s no cost to compete. Those...
North Platte Telegraph
Habitat’s latest North Platte house bursts with joy, 70 well-wishers
How many people do you suppose the front room of a Habitat for Humanity house can hold?. The nonprofit homebuilder’s North Platte affiliate found out Wednesday evening, as some 70 people showed up to help dedicate Amy and Destiny Kaufman’s newly finished house at 1706 N. Cody Ave.
North Platte Telegraph
2023 Miss America coming to Crowns and Gowns
Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke highlights the annual Crowns and Gowns weekend Feb. 3-4. This will be the first visit to North Platte by a reigning Miss America since 2011 when Teresa Scanlan was in town. Scanlan was the first Miss Nebraska to win the crown. During the 10th anniversary...
North Platte Telegraph
Trey Wasserburger receives Top Producer Horizon award
Trey Wasserburger of North Platte was the 2023 recipient of the Tomorrow’s Top Producer Horizon Award at the Farm Journal Top Producer Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday. The award recognizes a producer under the age of 35 who demonstrates excellence in the business of farming, specifically marketing, finance,...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte boys wrestling sweeps Millard West, Northwest
Brock Roblee just wanted the win more. That’s how North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall described Roblee’s win during the Bulldogs’ second dual Thursday against Grand Island Northwest. Roblee, who was winning his match against Nolan Moorman by two, got caught in a near pin late in...
North Platte Telegraph
First Presbyterian raises goods for aid to local homeless shelter
Every year, members of North Platte’s First Presbyterian hold an annual charitable fundraiser for organizations in need. In the spirit of gift giving, they decided to accept donations to benefit the Lincoln Connection for this year. “We have collected all kinds of different products to give to the Lincoln...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte swimming and diving hosts McCook in lone home dual
The North Platte swimming and diving team swept McCook during the Bulldogs’ lone home dual on Thursday at the North Platte Recreation Center. The boys finished with 98 points to McCook’s 65, while the girls won 101-74. “When the swimming starts, everybody will get loud,” North Platte coach...
North Platte Telegraph
Corn shipments see trend toward local markets
There are no corn trains going out of Ag Valley Co-op in North Platte this crop season. It’s all going out by truck to closer markets. That reflects a trend that began about four years ago, said Matt Jorgensen, local grain superintendent for the grain and fertilizer company. In...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County Courthouse squirrel loves peanut butter crackers
Olivia Newton-John is the name of a very popular squirrel at Lincoln County Courthouse. “She loves peanut butter crackers,” said security guard Neal Creekpaum. Creekpaum is the main person who looks after Olivia. Mixed nuts are another favorite. Showing a bag that contained only a few mixed nuts on Wednesday afternoon, he said it started out with two pounds last Friday.
North Platte Telegraph
Lip Sync Battle at the Fox rocks for charity
A crowd gathered Friday at the North Platte Community Playhouse to watch local community members dance on stage to raise funds for charity. A crowd gathered Friday at the North Platte Community Playhouse to watch local community members dance on stage to raise funds for charity.
North Platte Telegraph
Lexington man charged with motor vehicle homicide in 2022 case
LEXINGTON — A 20-year-old Lexington man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed in September 2022. Arturo Navarrete Jr. has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3 felony, and tampering with a witness, a Class 4 felony. Initially, Salvador Canales...
North Platte Telegraph
Maywood-Hayes Center boys defeat Dundy County-Stratton in RPAC Tournament
A late travel with three seconds left cost Dundy County-Stratton as the Tigers lost to Maywood-Hayes Center 60-58 on Friday in the RPAC West Division finals in Paxton. Maywood-Hayes Center led for most of the second half and held off a late Dundy County-Stratton run that saw the Class D1 No. 4 Tigers stay within two possessions of Class D1’s No. 1 ranked team.
