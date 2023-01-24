ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Pollard's Pro Bowl Replacement Announced On Tuesday

By Lauren Merola
 3 days ago

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field during the team's divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

With 1:24 left in the first half, 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward tackled Pollard, falling on Pollard's left leg. Pollard twisted his ankle in the process, resulting in a broken leg and high ankle sprain on his left side.

His recovery is expected to take three months.

Pollard, after having the best season of his career, will sit out the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as a result. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season.

We now know who will take Pollard's place: Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

It is Cook's fourth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards on 264 carries, both of which ranked sixth in the NFL, in his 2022 campaign. It marked his fourth season with more than 1,000 rushing yards and

Cook is the sixth Vikings player to make the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. He joins quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, long snapper Andrew DePaola and outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith on the NFC roster.

The new-look 2023 Pro Bowl Games start at 12 p.m. ET on Feb. 5.

