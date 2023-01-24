AN INVESTIGATION BY THE TENNESSEE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE HAS RESULTED IN THE INDICTMENT OF APRIL JUDKINS, THE FORMER DIRECTOR OF MAIN STREET, LAWRENCEBURG. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT FROM NOVEMBER 2015 THROUGH DECEMBER 2018, JUDKINS TOOK FUNDS FROM MAIN STREET AND THE JAMES D VAUGAN QUARTET FESTIVAL TOTALING 12,488.72. JUDKINS STOLE THIS MONEY BY ISSUING HERSELF UNAUTHORIZED PAYCHECKS, UNAUTHORIZED REIMBURSEMENTS FOR CELL PHONE BILLS, EXTRA EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENTS, WITHDRAWING CASH FOR PERSONAL USE, AND ISSUING HERSELF AN UNAUTHORIZED BONUS. ADDITIONALLY, INVESTIGATORS IDENTIFIED QUESTIONABLE TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THE MAIN STREET LAWRENCEBURG AND THE JAMES D VAUGHN ACCOUNTS TOTALING $57,473.45. ON THURSDAY, THE LAWRENCE COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTED APRIL JUDKINS FOR ONE COUNT OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 AND TWO COUNTS OF MONEY LAUNDERING OFFENSES.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO