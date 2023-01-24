Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
LCSO Continuing to Seek Public's Help
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A SUSPECT WANTED FOR QUESTIONING FROM A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY ON WALKER ROAD WHICH LEFT ONE PERSON INJURED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND. THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE IN HIS 30’S OR 40’S AND WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING A WHITE DODGE TRUCK WITH BLACK WHEELS AND HANDLE AND A CHROME GRILL. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
radio7media.com
Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help
THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING A SUBJECT WATNTED FOR QUESTIONING IN AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. ON MONDAY, THE WHITE MALE WAS SEEN ENTERING THE DOLLAR GENERAL STORE ON FOUNTAIN HEIGHTS ROAD AROUND 10:13 AM AND WAS WEARING A GREY UNDER ARMOUR SWEATSHIRT. A PICTURE OF THE MALE CAN BE SEEN ON THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK PAGE.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Montgomery County
A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Vandalism Calls
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A SERIES OF VANDALISM RPORTS THAT WERE TAKEN OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOEK WITH COMPLAINANTS AT 6 DIFFERENT REFERENCES ON NORTH BRACE ROAD WHO HAD THEIR MAILBOXES VANDALIZED. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-27-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00459 The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the pictured individual, Amber Wahid, for vandalism over 1000 and theft under 1000 at 109 Shoulders St. Gallatin, TN. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp […] The post Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Williamson County officers nab ex-con after high-speed chase with child in back seat
A career criminal with a history of multiple violent arrests is back behind bars in Franklin.
Dickson Police Need Help Identifying This Subject
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Kidd at 615-441-9550, or you can message this page.
radio7media.com
Former Main Street Director Indicted on Theft Charge
AN INVESTIGATION BY THE TENNESSEE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE HAS RESULTED IN THE INDICTMENT OF APRIL JUDKINS, THE FORMER DIRECTOR OF MAIN STREET, LAWRENCEBURG. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT FROM NOVEMBER 2015 THROUGH DECEMBER 2018, JUDKINS TOOK FUNDS FROM MAIN STREET AND THE JAMES D VAUGAN QUARTET FESTIVAL TOTALING 12,488.72. JUDKINS STOLE THIS MONEY BY ISSUING HERSELF UNAUTHORIZED PAYCHECKS, UNAUTHORIZED REIMBURSEMENTS FOR CELL PHONE BILLS, EXTRA EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENTS, WITHDRAWING CASH FOR PERSONAL USE, AND ISSUING HERSELF AN UNAUTHORIZED BONUS. ADDITIONALLY, INVESTIGATORS IDENTIFIED QUESTIONABLE TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THE MAIN STREET LAWRENCEBURG AND THE JAMES D VAUGHN ACCOUNTS TOTALING $57,473.45. ON THURSDAY, THE LAWRENCE COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTED APRIL JUDKINS FOR ONE COUNT OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 AND TWO COUNTS OF MONEY LAUNDERING OFFENSES.
wgnsradio.com
Two Teens in Rutherford County Remain Missing - Both Cases Reported Within Days of One Another
Rutherford County, TN – Two teens remain missing and both were last seen in the Rutherford County area, according to authorities. The most recent of the two cases involves a teenager that was reported as missing by her foster family this past Friday evening, January 20, 2023. According to...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later
A man who appeared on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.
‘This is about as low as you can get’: Police searching for potential suspects accused of stealing money from elderly man
The suspects turned down the cash and asked the man if he could come inside to buy them the items, police said.
wgnsradio.com
Two-Vehicle Friday Night Crash in Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) A Friday night (1/27/2023) multi-vehicle crash resulted in injuries on the Old Nashville Highway at Hankins Drive. Smyrna Fire-Rescue's B – Shift emergency service personnel responded to a 2-vehicle personal injury accident on Old Nashville Highway at Hankins Drive. The accident involved a 4-door car and a 4-door SUV, both were white and compact size.
Prosecution rests its case in murder trial of Nashville nurse killed on highway
The state rested its case Friday afternoon in the murder of a Nashville nurse on I-440.
22-year-old man killed in Lafayette Street shooting
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.
wgnsradio.com
Thursday Morning Multi-Vehicle Accident Leads Emergency Crews to I-24 to Work Separate Crashes
Rutherford County, TN - There was a serious auto accident on Interstate 24 in the Westbound Lane heading into Rutherford County on Thursday morning around 7:00 AM. The wreck occurred near the Rutherford County line at Coffee County, next to the Beechgrove Road interchange, which is Exit 97. Hazmat crews were called to the scene as the tractor-trailer leaked diesel onto the roadway.
smithcountyinsider.com
DUI Investigation Leads to 2 Arrests and Children Taken Into Child Services Custody
On December 30th, 2022, Sergeant Junior Fields responded to Assistant Deputy Eric Jacob with a DUI investigation on 469 Lebanon Hwy. Sgt. Matthew White also responded to the scene. Upon speaking to the owner of the residence, he admitted to having drug paraphernalia in a camper he shared with Mr. Cory Allen McDowell, and Mrs. Arianna Fowler and their children.
wgnsradio.com
Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday
(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
Key witness speaks, graphic autopsy details revealed in Nashville nurse murder trial
Compelling new details and heartbreaking testimony were the focus on Thursday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse on I-440.
WSMV
Nashville personal trainer expected to plead guilty to charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Once named one of Nashville’s most popular trainers, Nikko Glasper is expected to plead guilty Monday to criminal charges after being accused of taking naked photos of female clients without their knowledge and accessing their personal phones to steal intimate photos, WSMV4 Investigates has confirmed.
