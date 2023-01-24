As the days get colder, I've noticed I feel hungrier, especially during the afternoon. Yet, that doesn't surprise me at all. In fact, research shows that, as the temperature drops, the body needs more energy (AKA calories) to regulate its temperature. That's where this week's healthy dinners come in handy—they provide the energy I need and are packed with protein. Protein slows your digestion, helping you feel more satisfied throughout the day. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving and prepped in 25 minutes or less, these delicious and satisfying dinners will be ready in no time.

