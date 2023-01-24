Read full article on original website
Related
Carrot Salad
Growing up in France, the school “cantine,” or cafeteria, lunch was a class of its own. A full meal from beginning to end. Grated carrots were somehow always part of the menu.
EatingWell
Calamari Salad
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Set a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Cut squid tubes into 1/4-inch-thick slices and leave tentacles whole. Add the sliced squid tubes and tentacles to the boiling water; cook, undisturbed, until tender, about 1 minute. Using a large slotted spoon, transfer to the ice bath. Let cool until opaque, about 5 minutes; drain well.
Trader Joe's Drops a List of Their Best Products — and the Winners Include Some New Favorites
Trader Joe's 14th annual Customer Choice Awards covered everything from desserts and entrées to cheeses and snacks Trader Joe's is unveiling their most beloved products. On Monday, the brand announced the winners of its 14th annual Customer Choice Awards, revealing customers' top five overall items as well as the most-loved foods in several different categories. Over 18,000 devoted customers submitted their favorites, deciding the store's best products. The top overall winner for the year is Trader Joe's Chile Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. The bites are...
Maryland Hot Crab Dip
My creamy, cheesy, hot crab dip is the perfect starter for your next get-together or game-day celebration. You’ll love the sweet lump crabmeat blended with cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and the perfect combination of seasonings.
Spanish Chicken Soup
12 ounces fideo noodles or uncooked angel hair pasta, broken into 1-inch pieces. Sprinkle adobo seasoning over chicken. In a large stockpot, heat oil over medium heat. Brown chicken on both sides in batches. Remove chicken from pot. Add celery, onion, carrot and sofrito to same pot; cook and stir until onion is tender, 3-4 minutes.
EatingWell
Mini Muffin-Tin Lemon-Raspberry Cheesecake
Stir graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and 1 tablespoon sugar together in a medium bowl. Press about 4 teaspoons of crumb mixture into the bottom of each of the prepared cups. Bake until golden brown, about 6 minutes. Let cool at room temperature, about 5 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 300°F.
EatingWell
Air-Fryer French Toast
Preheat air fryer to 325°F for 3 minutes. Lightly coat the basket with cooking spray. Dip 4 bread slices in the egg mixture, flipping constantly until completely soaked, about 15 seconds; arrange in a single layer in the prepared basket. Coat the tops with cooking spray; cook, flipping and coating with additional cooking spray halfway, until golden brown and crisped outside and no longer wet inside, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a platter and cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat the process with the remaining 4 bread slices and egg mixture.
This $5 Trader Joe’s Eucalyptus Can Totally Transform a Living Room
It doesn’t have to be “fancy” to be worth it.
EatingWell
Ina Garten's Italian Wedding Soup Is One of Her Favorite Cold-Weather Recipes
Sometimes, when the January chill is really setting in, there's only one way to stay warm and cozy: a big bowl of soup. Everyone has a different go-to bowl—whether it's a slow-cooker veggie chili or a 15-minute cup of noodles, there aren't many soups we'd turn down. If you're...
BHG
How to Load a Dishwasher, the Correct Way
A dishwasher is one of the most time-saving appliances in your kitchen, especially if you have a large family or a knack for entertaining. But are you using it correctly? Piling dirty dishes into the appliance straight from the table can be a recipe for disaster. Not only can the machine malfunction, but water spots and grime might make an appearance on dishes and cutlery.
BHG
How to Properly Store Garlic
Garlic is a workhorse in the kitchen. It’s an essential ingredient in many savory dishes, adding flavor to soups, sauces, marinades, stir-frys, hearty meat entrees, and, of course, garlic bread, among countless other recipes. But how should you store this pantry staple to keep it as fresh as possible for as long as possible? Read on for tips on storing whole, peeled, minced, and roasted garlic.
EatingWell
ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners to Prep in 25 Minutes or Less
As the days get colder, I've noticed I feel hungrier, especially during the afternoon. Yet, that doesn't surprise me at all. In fact, research shows that, as the temperature drops, the body needs more energy (AKA calories) to regulate its temperature. That's where this week's healthy dinners come in handy—they provide the energy I need and are packed with protein. Protein slows your digestion, helping you feel more satisfied throughout the day. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving and prepped in 25 minutes or less, these delicious and satisfying dinners will be ready in no time.
Mouthwatering chicken piccata inspired by Giada De Laurentiis
This chicken piccata dish is just what you need in your dinner routine. Try the lemony pan-fried chicken breasts with a mouthwatering butter sauce.
macaronikid.com
RECIPE: No Bake Energy Bites
If your kids are anything like mine, they are constantly asking for snacks. Every hour or two I hear: Mommy, I'm hungry!. To combat the constant need for food, I'm making an effort to offer more filling snacks. Instead of reaching for crackers or chips I've been trying to offer higher protein options in hopes that I can fill their little bellies for longer.
gordonramsayclub.com
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
EatingWell
Bruschetta
Preheat oven to 375°F. Arrange baguette slices in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet; rub the tops with the cut side of a garlic clove half. Brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes. Rub the tops of the slices with the cut side of the remaining half garlic clove.
thepioneerwoman.com
The Leung Family's Scallion Pancakes Are Crispy, Golden, and Delicious
Welcome to The Pioneer Woman Cookbook Club! This month, we're featuring Kaitlin Leung, home cook, co-founder of the beloved Leung family food blog, and co-author of The Woks of Life: Recipes to Know and Love from a Chinese American Family. Read on to learn her favorite survival recipe, how Ree Drummond helped inspire the blog, and grab a delicious scallion pancake recipe to try with your own family.
Jewish Apple Cake
Jewish Apple Cake is one of my favorite food memories from my high school years. It was one of the cakes that the girls made in Home EC as a project. A lot of you probably have never heard of Home Ec either.
Comments / 0