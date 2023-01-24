Read full article on original website
Enkyboys’ Randy Gonzalez shared heartbreaking last post with son Brice before TikToker’s tragic death at age 35
WEEKS before his tragic death, TikTok star Randy Gonzalez shared his last post with his son, Brice. The father-son duo with more than 15million followers on the platform shared a short five-second clip back in December. Brice could be seen comically yelling at Gonzalez, lip-synching along to a popular sound...
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Moves Up To No. 4 Biggest Movie Ever Global, Leaving ‘Force Awakens’ In Its Wake
Earlier this week, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water became the No. 5 highest-grossing movie ever worldwide, and, as expected, has now surfed to the No. 4 position on the all-time chart. In so doing, it leaves Star Wars: The Force Awakens in its wake with nearly $2.075B globally. Through Friday, the worldwide gross on the 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm epic Avatar sequel is $2,074.8M, overtaking Force Awakens’ $2.071B. This means that Cameron has three of the top four movies ever globally alongside the original Avatar at No. 1 and Titanic at No. 3. Avatar: The Way of Water will top...
Angela Bassett Is First Marvel Actor Nominated For an Oscar
Marvel movies have been nominated for many Academy Awards, including Best Picture. But no actor has ever gotten a nomination for their work in a Marvel Studios production — until today. When this year’s Academy Award nominations were announced this morning, Angela Bassett was named amongst the nominees for...
‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ Ending at HBO Max
The latest are two of HBO Max’s biggest live-action series: Titans and Doom Patrol. Both shows started on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service; Titans in 2018 and Doom Patrol in 2019. When that service was shut down shortly after the launch of HBO Max, both series migrated over to the new streaming site. But their upcoming fourth seasons will both series’ last.
Everything New on HBO Max in February
Love is in the air on HBO Max in February. James Bond movies are romantic right? Mannequin Two: On the Move, that’s a classic rom-com, yes? A Marc Maron comedy special titled From Bleak to Dark sounds like perfect viewing for a Valentine’s Day date, correct?. Oh sure....
Kevin Feige Reveals Why ‘Quantumania’ Kicks Off MCU Phase 5
The first two Ant-Man movies were both breaks from the epic action of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ant-Man 1 was like a little epilogue to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Ant-Man and the Wasp was like a little ellipsis in the space between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. These movies were the intermezzo between major courses of the meal that is the MCU.
Razzies Apologize For Nominating a Child for Worst Actress
Critics were generally not kind to the recent remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter. On Rotten Tomatoes it got a 10 percent score, and it made my personal list of the worst films of 2022. But the Razzies, the annual awards dedicated to the worst in cinema, took things a step further by nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong, the 12-year-old actress who plays the central role in the film as the pyrokinetic girl Charlie, for their Worst Actress of 2023.
Kevin Feige Says Audiences Will Never Get Tired of Superhero Movies
While it might seem like some people are getting burned out on superhero movies, Kevin Feige seems to think the moviegoing public at large will never get tired of them. The main selling point of his argument is that there’s a rich history of comics. Given that fact, there are innumerable stories to adapt into a variety of genres.
David Harbour Haunts Netflix in the ‘We Have a Ghost’ Trailer
David Harbour became a breakout star on Netflix’s Stranger Things playing a guy surrounded by supernatural phenomenon. So ... why not become the supernatural phenomenon himself?. That could very well be the way We Have a Ghost was pitched. Harbour plays a benevolent spirit named Ernest haunting a house...
‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Hit With Reports of Contestants ‘Stretchered Away’
It seems that the real-life version of Squid Game may not be all that far off from the capitalist dystopia depicted in the fictional show. The set of Squid Game: The Challenge hasn’t been immune to the blistering wave of cold weather hitting the UK, where it's currently filming. During a filming session for a real-life version of the Red Light, Green Light sequence, freezing temperatures ravaged the area. As a result, a small number of contestants on the show reportedly required medical attention.
‘M3GAN’ Is Now Available on Watch at Home
Generally I would not recommend you let a killer, artificial-intelligence-enhanced doll into your house. But I think in this context, it’s cool. That’s because M3GAN, 2023’s first big theatrical hit, is now available at home. Just weeks after the film opened in theaters, you can now buy or rent the movie on digital.
'Outlander's' Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Tease New Collab and Fans Have Theories
The fan-favorite 'Outlander' duo is back at it again.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Become Fifth-Biggest Movie Ever
James Cameron is the king of the box-office world. With Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to dominate box-office charts around the country, it continues to rise up the list of the biggest moneymakers in cinema history. As of today it has passed Avengers: Infinity War and its $2.052 billion to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever. And with that, writer/director James Cameron can lay claim to a singular and incredible record: He has made three of the five biggest movies of all-time.
George Santos Should Be Shamed for A Lot — But Not His Solid Karaoke Skills
Time to add one more tale to the ever-growing legend of Rep. George Santos — the dude loves himself some karaoke. Earlier this week, Santos was spotted at a karaoke night in Washington D.C., though reportedly demurred when it was his turn to sing. Luckily, for those curious if Long Island’s most imaginative representative has pipes, Rolling Stone has tracked down what appears to be Santos’ old account on the singing app Smule. The account belongs to “georgedevolder,” which is one of the many versions of Santos’ full name — George Anthony Devolder Santos — that he’s used throughout his...
Why the MCU Needs a Street-Level Superhero Team
The Marvel Cinematic Universe already has a lot of superheroes. But even with all the different character, there’s something missing. The MCU is currently weighted too heavily towards massive, world-ending threats. Even relatively grounded heroes like Moon Knight and Shang-Chi have been turned into more supernatural avengers with massive powers capable of stopping major threats.
Joe Cornish Teases ‘Attack The Block 2’ Storyline
Attack The Block is a horror-comedy about an alien invasion directed by Joe Cornish, starring John Boyega. After over a decade, a sequel to the film is finally in the works. The movie didn’t fare extremely well at the box office, but it did exceptionally well with critics. It was also Boyega’s film debut. In May of 2021, it was announced that a sequel was on the way, with Cornish set to direct and Boyega once again in a starring role.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Reveals a Big Change From the Games
The following post contains SPOILERS for the first two episodes of The Last of Us. The Last of Us isn’t just a great adaptation of a video game; it’s an extremely faithful one. Besides the characters, the backstories, and the premise, the first two episodes of HBO’s adaptation include images and even lines of dialogue lifted straight out of the game. Some moments combine both — like when Ellie gazes out at the ruined skyline of Boston and remarks “But man, you can’t deny that view.” Heck, a lot of the characters wear the same clothes as in the game.
‘Stranger Things’ Was 2022’s Most Streamed Title
That’s how much Stranger Things was consumed by Netflix subscribers in 2022. 52 billion! That is the equivalent of 98,934 years. Of Stranger Things!. That is according to Nielsen, who released their report on the top streaming titles of the year, with the monstrous Netflix hit (clearly) running away with the number one slot. The second-most-streamed show of 2022 was NCIS, the long-running CBS series that is also available on Netflix. Some 38 billion minutes of NCIS were watched in 2022 — or 72,298 years. (Only 72,298 years? Pathetic.) The #3 title on the overall list was the hugely popular children’s show Cocomelon, which is also available on Netflix.
‘Skinamarink’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Skinamarink has been one of the surprise success stories of early 2023. The indie horror film was made on an almost literal shoestring; it was reportedly shot for just $15,000. (Okay, so that would be a very pricy shoestring.) After about two weeks of release it’s already grossed over $1 million in U.S. theaters, bringing quite a handsome return on its investment already.
