Cumberland, RI

ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
tourcounsel.com

Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 27, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Carolyn's return, Beard's picks, and Hasbro's slashing. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
independentri.com

South Kingstown Town Council votes to cease plowing private roads

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to direct town staff to discontinue plowing and grading of over 70 miles of private roads, and to notice the affected residents that the services will stop, beginning in September 2023. Councilwoman Jessica Rose said the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Flood warnings for area rivers

After inches of rainfall Wednesday night, three area rivers are now in a minor flood. The Pawtuxet River in Cranston is expected to be in minor flood through Sunday morning. This river will crest nearly 2 feet above flood stage Friday morning and fall back below flood stage Saturday evening.
CRANSTON, RI
independentri.com

Point Judith locals reflect on effort to bring lost dog home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It was north of 90 degrees, but Brenda Holder sat in her parked car under the sun. Looking. Waiting. Hoping for any sightings. It was July and her dog, a rescued chihuahua named CeCe, had been missing for days. Holder would drive to spots she thought...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 26, 2023

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. They got out a handful of times this week, and while the fishing remains challenging, they are finding some nice keeper cod on most trip. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
middletownri.com

Remember The '38 Hurricane

The 85th anniversary is closing in on one of New England's deadliest, destructive storms. Help the Middletown Historical Society remember the '38 Hurricane. Email pictures and stories to History@middletownhistoricalsociety.org. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List

The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
NEWPORT, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Hospital work begins on Hartford Avenue in Johnston

Johnston’s healthcare sector is booming. Although construction is clogging one of the town’s central arteries, the temporary pain may be worth it down the road, according to local elected officials. A Johnston police cruiser was parked in the center of Hartford Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police kept an eye...
JOHNSTON, RI

