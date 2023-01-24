Read full article on original website
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 90
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
tourcounsel.com
Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Pairings Announced For Ed Burns “Coffee Pot” Tournament
Pairings have been announced for the second annual Ed Burns “Coffee Pot” Classic, which will be held the next three Sundays and feature 16 of the top public school programs in Massachusetts. Eight games will be played each Sunday, and the teams will be broken down into two...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 27, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Carolyn's return, Beard's picks, and Hasbro's slashing. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a...
independentri.com
South Kingstown Town Council votes to cease plowing private roads
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to direct town staff to discontinue plowing and grading of over 70 miles of private roads, and to notice the affected residents that the services will stop, beginning in September 2023. Councilwoman Jessica Rose said the...
ABC6.com
Flood warnings for area rivers
After inches of rainfall Wednesday night, three area rivers are now in a minor flood. The Pawtuxet River in Cranston is expected to be in minor flood through Sunday morning. This river will crest nearly 2 feet above flood stage Friday morning and fall back below flood stage Saturday evening.
independentri.com
Point Judith locals reflect on effort to bring lost dog home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It was north of 90 degrees, but Brenda Holder sat in her parked car under the sun. Looking. Waiting. Hoping for any sightings. It was July and her dog, a rescued chihuahua named CeCe, had been missing for days. Holder would drive to spots she thought...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 26, 2023
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. They got out a handful of times this week, and while the fishing remains challenging, they are finding some nice keeper cod on most trip. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
Valley Breeze
Mansion on Diamond Hill Road fits within code, says official
CUMBERLAND – Up until a few months ago, a pair of homes along Diamond Hill Road, one at 2640 and one at 2660, would barely have drawn a glance, a low-lying home to the right resting further away from the road. The home at the right, 2660 Diamond Hill,...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
middletownri.com
Remember The '38 Hurricane
The 85th anniversary is closing in on one of New England's deadliest, destructive storms. Help the Middletown Historical Society remember the '38 Hurricane. Email pictures and stories to History@middletownhistoricalsociety.org. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
12 News past and present bid farewell to Danielle North
Thursday is Danielle's last day before she embarks on a new journey outside of the television business.
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List
The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
johnstonsunrise.net
Hospital work begins on Hartford Avenue in Johnston
Johnston’s healthcare sector is booming. Although construction is clogging one of the town’s central arteries, the temporary pain may be worth it down the road, according to local elected officials. A Johnston police cruiser was parked in the center of Hartford Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police kept an eye...
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island
The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.
Girl gets results of DNA test on ‘Santa’-nibbled cookie
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able “to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa” in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real.
Environmentalists ask McKee to support bottle bill
Nine environmental groups are urging the governor to support a so-called "bottle bill" aimed at reducing litter statewide.
