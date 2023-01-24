ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL world blasts Jets horrible coaching move

It was clear that the New York Jets were in need of a new offensive coordinator heading into the offseason, but it’s safe to say that fans aren’t too happy with the choice the team made. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the...
Mike Greenberg Has Incredibly Bold Jets Prediction

Longtime ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg is an outspoken fan of the New York Jets. And on Friday morning, he gave a pretty bold take on his beloved franchise. Greeny thinks if the Jets can land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they have a chance to compete for next year's Super Bowl. “I believe that Aaron ...
NEW YORK STATE
Jets star Sauce Gardner responds to Zach Wilson-Mike White Madden controversy going viral

Backpedaling is one of Sauce Gardner’s many skills as an All-Pro corner with the New York Jets. But did he just prove to be adept at backpedaling off the field, as well?. Gardner was called out Thursday by the hosts of Good Morning Football for playing Mike White, and not Zach Wilson, at quarterback in a game of Madden that was streamed on YouTube’s NFL Tuesday Night Gaming this week. Though it was a playful take by the NFL Network hosts, Gardner responded quickly on Twitter to make sure he was not seen taking sides in the Jets’ quarterback drama:
Georges Niang picks sides despite Brock Purdy connection

College connections often transcend into the professional ranks for pro athletes, they can also cross sports. Unfortunately, those connections may be triumphed by the city which you now call home. That’s the case with Georges Niang, a power forward for the Philadelphia 76ers, who played his college ball at Iowa State. With the San Francisco Read more... The post Georges Niang picks sides despite Brock Purdy connection appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jets make QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Named PFWA Coach of the Year

After leading the New York Giants back to the playoffs, head coach Brian Daboll has been named the PFWA Coach of the Year. Under Daboll, the Giants went from 4-13 to 9-7-1 with a win in the Wild Card round of the playoffs over the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants saw Daniel Jones turn around his career, cutting down on turnovers and becoming both a force with his arm and his legs under Daboll’s watch. The Giants also played with a renewed sense of passion for the game that was missing under prior head coaching regimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

