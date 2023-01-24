After fumbled Uvalde shooting response, Texas senator wants to make it easier to sue law enforcement officers

Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
KTSA
Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star using hi-tech assets to stop illegal crossings
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is illustrating some of the advanced tools being utilized by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop illegal immigration at the southern border. Among the tools at the disposal of state and federal law enforcement are aerial drones...
gamblingnews.com
Kickapoo Tribe in Texas May Expand Gambling under New Proposal
A recent joint resolution proposes to enable the tribal organization to ink a gaming compact, enabling it to expand its offering while Texas lawmakers try to continue to explore options for additional gambling activities. The new proposal, backed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Eddie Morales seeks to enable the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to establish a gaming compact with the state.
KRGV
Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t give up COVID-era power until Texas lawmakers ban vaccine mandates, strengthen border
"Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t give up COVID-era power until Texas lawmakers ban vaccine mandates, strengthen border" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
KSAT 12
Texas death row prisoners spend decades in solitary confinement. A lawsuit wants to end that “cruel” treatment.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas death row prisoners are suing the state, arguing it’s unconstitutional to hold them in solitary confinement for the entirety of their metered lives with minimal health care, no regard for their mental suffering and few avenues to seek legal help.
8 Laws In Texas So Dumb You Won’t Believe Them
I get it. There's a need for law and order wherever you go. Laws are ever-changing as they meet the current needs of society. But some of the laws we have in Texas address situations that just don't happen in today's world. Or they're so ridiculous you just have to laugh. Regardless, they remain the law.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
KWTX
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced it experienced a record-setting year in 2022 with the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders captured in a single year since the program’s inception in 1993. “Last year DPS, in cooperation with state, federal, local, and Mexican...
Pressure builds for Texas lawmakers to expand medical cannabis, weigh decriminalization
Advocates are hoping the Texas Legislature increases the potency cap for medical pot and make it available to people suffering from chronic pain.
Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge
Simmons, a KSAT employee since 1980, was reportedly on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway.
texasstandard.org
Changing winds? These are the marijuana bills we’re watching in this year’s legislative session
November’s election saw a handful of Texas cities voting to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana. But statewide, lawmakers have been less enthusiastic about passing cannabis-related laws, with the most recent one being 2019’s industrial hemp law. As attitudes around marijuana become more favorable among voters in Texas, reform...
saobserver.com
Thursday is Confederate Heroes Day in Texas, but Houston lawmakers want it gone after this session
A Texas lawmaker is pushing to eliminate “Confederate Heroes Day,” as he says it should have never been recognized in the first place. A Texas lawmaker is pushing to eliminate a state holiday that’s celebrated on Jan. 19. That holiday is known as “Confederate Heroes Day,” and it was created in 1973 by the Texas Legislature.
8 Worst Places in Texas To Live on Just Social Security
Texas is a big state with no shortage of places to live. However, if you're living on a fixed income in retirement and relying on your Social Security income to pay for your monthly expenses, there...
Abbott demands, "time for Biden to pay Texas back."
"Texans are united in calling for President Bidento take the border crisis seriously. [Biden] should reimburse Texas for the costs Gov. Abbott has been forced to spend on border security, and meet with us to hear the solutions Texans are proposing to end this security crisis."
Suspect evading police enters Stevens High Schoool, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two NISD schools were placed on lockdown after police chased three teenagers in a stolen car Friday morning. Police tried to pull over a stolen car on Dugas Drive, but the driver of the car took off and crashed. Three boys got out of the car...
Black and White Data: How racially integrated is Texas? That's a complicated question.
A recent study named Texas as one of the most racially integrated states in the U.S., but a state's diversity and it's level of integration are separate matters.
San Angelo LIVE!
Historic Agreement Between Texas & the U.S. Military Literally Paves the Way
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott this week signed the largest Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between the State of Texas and the United States Military to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military property across the state. This historic 10-year agreement authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to complete roadway maintenance and repair projects as well as purchase bulk materials through a state-federal partnership.
Comments / 1