ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

New Hampshire HS Hockey – Highlights: STA’s Chrisom Brothers Both Notch 100th Career Point; Exeter Blanks Bedford

By Brett Ricci
hnibnews.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hnibnews.com

Maine HS Hockey – Highlights: Brunswick Bests Thornton Academy In Cross-Over Tilt

Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 5, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde 3. Caden Petit scored twice and added an assist for the Tigers (3-5) in a victory over the Eagles (1-7). Hunter Boudreau and Chase Magnant each contributed a goal and an assist for Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard. Jamie Sperlich also potted a goal, while Collin Scully had two assists. Goalie Aden Dube turned aside 24 shots. Zander Kirk scored twice for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde, and Jacob Fullerton also found the back of the net. Gerek Theriault and Henry Pennell each had a helper. Sam Young stopped 22 shots.
MAINE STATE
hnibnews.com

Rhode Island Hockey – Highlights: LaSalle Goes 2-1 In Busy Week; Naragansett/Chariho In Hot Streak

– LaSalle lost to Fairfield Prep (4-1), beat Xavier (2-1) and handed Mt. St. Charles a 5-3 loss in what was a busy week. In the game against Mount, Andrew Bradley scored twice while Blake Santos, Cam Tasca and Matt Baxter all potted a goal. Caleb Jawharjian made 18 saves in the win. Baxter and Boden Tomka had the goals in the non-league win over Xavier.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
hnibnews.com

Connecticut HS Hockey – Highlights: Sutfin’s Trick Sinks Staples; Notre Dame Downs NJ’s Bergen Catholic

– Wilton rallied from a three-goal deficit after one period to beat Norwalk/McMahon 4-3. Sophomore Cole Johnson scored two goals and freshman Will Begnal added the eventual game winner in the third. Devin Oliveri preserved the lead, stopping Norwalk/McMahon’s final 21 shots and 38 overall. The thrilling comeback came on the heels of a 7-3 victory over Fox Lane (N.Y.), Wilton’s first win in over a year.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy