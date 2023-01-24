New Hampshire HS Hockey – Highlights: STA’s Chrisom Brothers Both Notch 100th Career Point; Exeter Blanks Bedford

Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 5, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde 3. Caden Petit scored twice and added an assist for the Tigers (3-5) in a victory over the Eagles (1-7). Hunter Boudreau and Chase Magnant each contributed a goal and an assist for Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard. Jamie Sperlich also potted a goal, while Collin Scully had two assists. Goalie Aden Dube turned aside 24 shots. Zander Kirk scored twice for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde, and Jacob Fullerton also found the back of the net. Gerek Theriault and Henry Pennell each had a helper. Sam Young stopped 22 shots.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO