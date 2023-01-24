ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country

The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
Huntsville City Football Club to face Nashville SC, Birmingham Legion in preseason

Huntsville City Football Club will find out pretty quick where it stands before opening play in its first season in Major League Soccer’s NEXT Pro league. Huntsville City FC will square off against its parent club, MLS’ Nashville Soccer Club, in a closed match in Nashville. It will also the Birmingham Legion of the United Soccer League – a second tier league – in its preseason debut on Feb. 11 in Protective Stadium.
Hazel Green girls basketball ties AHSAA record for consecutive wins

The Hazel Green girls basketball team is one victory away from owning a piece of Alabama High School Athletic Association history all to themselves after beating Fairfield 92-20 on the road Friday night. The five-time defending Class 6A state champions have won 86 consecutive basketball games, tying Lauderdale County’s streak...
