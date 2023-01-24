Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
Jeep dealership in Decatur, new school building in Madison among projects issued permits
A new Jeep dealership in Decatur, a private school building in Madison, apartments and home construction in Huntsville were among projects issued permits in the area last week. New buildings for the car dealership Champion of Decatur and Primrose School of West Madison were the most expensive projects. They were...
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country
The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
Madison County judge’s election contest order leads to sharp response
A Madison County judge this week ordered that the lawsuit contesting the election of a state representative should not be put on hold following an appeal by the lawmaker to the Alabama Supreme Court. Circuit Judge Ruth Ann Hall also granted a motion by the plaintiff, Elijah Boyd, for the...
$16,000 reward offered in shooting death of young Huntsville aerospace engineer
The reward is now $16,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a 27-year-old Huntsville aerospace engineer hit by bullets fired into his apartment. Andrew Gilliam, 27, died Jan. 4 at Huntsville Hospital after being rushed from his Sunlake Apartments residence off Zeirdt Road, police...
Huntsville Planning Commission rejects Zierdt Road rezoning following residents’ complaints
The Huntsville Planning Commission rejected rezoning a 3.5 acre property on the west side of Zierdt Road and north of Redstone Square Drive on Tuesday following complaints by neighboring residents who do not want commercial development near their homes. The owners of the property sought to rezone their land from...
AHSAA bowling: Boys and girls champions crowned to cap 2-day tournament
Sparkman edged Spain Park 4-3 in a grueling AHSAA Class 6A/7A Boys’ State Bowling Championship final and Etowah beat West Point 4-0 in the Class 1A/5A Boys’ title match on Friday at The Alley Bowling Center in Gadsden. In the girls’ championship, American Christian won its second straight...
Huntsville mail handler destroyed, withheld mail for 6 months, prosecutors say
A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Huntsville mail handler who prosecutors say kept mail from being delivered for half a year. According to court documents, Alexander Dockery, a mail handler at Huntsville’s General Mail Facility, “did knowingly and unlawfully secrete, destroy, detain and delay letters, postal cards, packages, and mail.”
Huntsville City Football Club to face Nashville SC, Birmingham Legion in preseason
Huntsville City Football Club will find out pretty quick where it stands before opening play in its first season in Major League Soccer’s NEXT Pro league. Huntsville City FC will square off against its parent club, MLS’ Nashville Soccer Club, in a closed match in Nashville. It will also the Birmingham Legion of the United Soccer League – a second tier league – in its preseason debut on Feb. 11 in Protective Stadium.
Hazel Green girls basketball ties AHSAA record for consecutive wins
The Hazel Green girls basketball team is one victory away from owning a piece of Alabama High School Athletic Association history all to themselves after beating Fairfield 92-20 on the road Friday night. The five-time defending Class 6A state champions have won 86 consecutive basketball games, tying Lauderdale County’s streak...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0