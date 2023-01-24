Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
As Illinois plans 2024 budget, pension debt looms
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks, and some are suggesting significant changes to address the state's unfunded pension liability. The state has until the end of spring session to approve a budget that is set to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois unemployment remains higher than national average
(The Center Square) – Small business advocates say Illinois' regulatory climate continues to hinder job creators. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its most up-to-date unemployment numbers for Illinois, and they show Illinois has a 4.7% unemployment rate, trailing only Nevada for the worst in the country. The end...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia House approves bill to boost transparency when judges get punished
A proposal to make more information public when Virginia judges violate ethics rules passed the House of Delegates Friday on a bipartisan vote. Currently, almost all records of the state’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (JIRC) are kept strictly confidential unless they involve a proven breach serious enough to rise to the Supreme Court of Virginia for a formal censure or removal from the bench.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Auditor general questions annual property tax increases for 12 Pa. school districts
Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor this week released an audit of 12 school districts from across the state that uncovers a legal standard practice in which raise local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. “These districts represent a cross-section of Pennsylvania — from wealthier...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Siouxland legislators, including two former educators, explain vote on "school choice" bill
SIOUX CITY — When the "Students First Act" was proposed in the Iowa legislature two-plus weeks ago, first-term State Sen. Lynn Evans felt something was missing. Evans, a Republican from Aurelia who spent years as superintendent for the district, said the bill, which establishes taxpayer-funded educational savings accounts families could use to cover the cost of private school tuition, didn't have a provision for students with special learning needs. Because of that, Evans said, a private school could decline to accept certain students even if their family was able to cover tuition costs with the savings account money.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners
(The Center Square) – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
La. governor candidates hobnob, seek campaign money at DC Mardi Gras
WASHINGTON – Candidates in the race for Louisiana governor have descended on Washington Mardi Gras to raise money and make their pitches to the state’s political and business elite in social setting far from home. The events officially began Thursday, though some side gatherings and parties were held...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State
Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Constitutional carry' gun bill faces opposition from Lincoln, Omaha police again this year
The police chiefs of two of Nebraska's three largest law enforcement agencies testified in opposition to Sen. Tom Brewer's latest "constitutional carry" bill, while dozens of residents traveled as long as four hours to the Capitol to support the proposal during a hearing that lasted more than four hours Thursday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kemp declares state of emergency; National Guard troops on standby in wake of Atlanta protest damage
In this 2020 photo, members of the National Guard station in downtown Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp activated the guard again Thursday in response to "Stop Cop City" protesters. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. Up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops could be coming to the Capital city in response to protests over...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon's 241 cities give Salem a piece of their mind
Officials from Oregon’s 241 cities want state legislators to continue tax breaks and increase aid for public works, both of which they say they need to maintain business investment and support more housing construction. They are among eight priorities laid out by the League of Oregon Cities as more...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Marc Sortman announces bid for Lycoming County Commissioner
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Marc C. Sortman, current Loyalsock Township Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for County Commissioner in the May primary election. He is currently serving his third term as Township Supervisor, and was elected to the Chairman position by his peers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
February a month of seasonal contrasts on the Coast
February begins next week, and it is a month of seasonal change and contrast in south Mississippi. Unlike most of our neighbors in states to the north, for whom February is just another month of gray, bone-chilling winter, along the Gulf Coast there are almost always more than a few days that remind us that spring is just around the corner.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 26 to Feb. 1
Hyperlinks to event details at AKconcerts.com and in our weekly newsletter Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Anchorage Museum – Museum After Dark 6:30p-9:30p. Bartlett High School – All City...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Five Dead After a Series of Crashes
Five people are dead after a series of crashes in Wyoming. The crashes were caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 in south-central Wyoming. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. Highway patrol troopers got word of the Dodge...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Panthers drop tough one to Rouse, 3-0
In soccer, it's difficult to score without the ball and during Friday night's home district clash with Rouse, Liberty Hill found themselves chasing possession for the majority of a 3-0 loss to the Raiders. All throughout the contest, the visitors were able to maintain control of the proceedings with precision...
Comments / 0