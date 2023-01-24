Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases

Alabama DHR should be held liable for this child’s death…they knew back when the first brother died that the other one showed signs of severe abuse and they did nothing to protect this baby…But no they are too busy taking children out of good,loving homes because mom and or dad smoke a little weed. But the children that need the protection the most get overlooked…it happens everyday
DHR is to blame when the frist baby was killed they should have been locked up then maybe this little boy would still be alive but DHR wants to bother ppl for smoking weed or something then ones who really love their children and take care of them but the ones who don't give a damn about their babies and abuse them they look the other way.i think charges should be put on DHR as well they should have to pay some how
saddest news I've read today! what is wrong with people these days. it's just so difficult to even imagine that such EVIL PEOPLE exist. I agree with Littlebugg. DHR should have removed the children from that evil man as soon as this demon killed the first child. Can't imagine the fear they lived with everyday. where do we send money for matching headstones? poor babies...this is just so tragic !!!
