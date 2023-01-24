ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 26

Littlebugg
3d ago

Alabama DHR should be held liable for this child’s death…they knew back when the first brother died that the other one showed signs of severe abuse and they did nothing to protect this baby…But no they are too busy taking children out of good,loving homes because mom and or dad smoke a little weed. But the children that need the protection the most get overlooked…it happens everyday

Reply(2)
17
Guest
2d ago

DHR is to blame when the frist baby was killed they should have been locked up then maybe this little boy would still be alive but DHR wants to bother ppl for smoking weed or something then ones who really love their children and take care of them but the ones who don't give a damn about their babies and abuse them they look the other way.i think charges should be put on DHR as well they should have to pay some how

Reply
7
Leslie Lile
2d ago

saddest news I've read today! what is wrong with people these days. it's just so difficult to even imagine that such EVIL PEOPLE exist. I agree with Littlebugg. DHR should have removed the children from that evil man as soon as this demon killed the first child. Can't imagine the fear they lived with everyday. where do we send money for matching headstones? poor babies...this is just so tragic !!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
AL.com

‘His family deserves justice’: Randall Woodfin calls Tyre Nichols police body cam video ‘chilling’

The video showing the death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody is “chilling,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said Friday as he called for police reform. “The video of the killing of Tyre Nichols is chilling. It’s a blatant, horrifying display of the evils of police brutality,” the mayor tweeted shortly after the video was released Friday. “This vicious cruelty must not be our norm. Our country demands police reform. His family deserves justice.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.   According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.  Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Chilton County man sentenced in 2021 rape

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Chilton County jury convicted Ronald Kaefer of rape in the First Degree in September of 2022. He has now been sentenced to 85 years in prison. According to court documents, Kaefer was sentenced on Thursday by Judge Bill Lewis, 19th Judicial Circuit, to serve 85 years in prison for the rape of a woman with Downes Syndrome in Feb. 2021.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy