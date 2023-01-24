BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Childcare providers in North Dakota could soon be making more money. That’s due to a suite of bills at the State Legislature aimed at bolstering the workforce around childcare. SB 2301, introduced today, is aimed at incentivizing early childhood services providers by paying them monthly for the number of infants, toddlers and children under five they are able to care for.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO