Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
MnDOT reveals finalists in snowplow-naming contest
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Voting is now open for the third annual Minnesota Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow” contest. Some of this years finalists include: Blizzo, Clark Blizzwald, Scoop! There it is, and Blades of Furry. You can find the full list of the 60 finalists and cast your vote here.
valleynewslive.com
ND childcare workers testify in hopes of securing funding to fight provider shortages
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of childcare providers testified in front of lawmakers in Bismarck Thursday; Almost all of them were in favor of a bill that would give millions of dollars of funding to daycares across the state to help fight the worker shortage. The North Dakota...
valleynewslive.com
Childcare providers could receive monthly payments
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Childcare providers in North Dakota could soon be making more money. That’s due to a suite of bills at the State Legislature aimed at bolstering the workforce around childcare. SB 2301, introduced today, is aimed at incentivizing early childhood services providers by paying them monthly for the number of infants, toddlers and children under five they are able to care for.
valleynewslive.com
School choice bill raising eyebrows in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Grand Forks lawmaker who is leading a push for school choice funding in North Dakota says curriculum and COVID-19 prove the time is right for school choice. Republican Claire Corey has authored a bill that would compensate non-public schools in North Dakota from 15...
valleynewslive.com
Car sends Minnesota driver flying after spinout and crash
SHOREVIEW, Minn. (Valley News Live/KARE11) - A Twin Cities driver got a double dose of bad luck on Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note. MnDOT cameras captured the driver around 9:00 a.m. as he lost control while navigating...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Glasser Images and ND Attorney General settle lawsuit
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 6 P.M.: The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Bismarck-based photography studio Glasser Images have settled their lawsuit. After 16 years in business, Glasser Images shut down in October 2021. Hundreds of customers and subcontractors filed complaints against the company, owner Jack Glasser, and former employee Jace Schacher.
valleynewslive.com
More than 1,700 citations issued during Click it or Ticket campaign
STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click it or Ticket enforcement campaign from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 2022 to help save lives on North Dakota roads. A total of 1,782 citations were given out over the course of the campaign....
Comments / 0