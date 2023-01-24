ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

MnDOT reveals finalists in snowplow-naming contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Voting is now open for the third annual Minnesota Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow” contest. Some of this years finalists include: Blizzo, Clark Blizzwald, Scoop! There it is, and Blades of Furry. You can find the full list of the 60 finalists and cast your vote here.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Childcare providers could receive monthly payments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Childcare providers in North Dakota could soon be making more money. That’s due to a suite of bills at the State Legislature aimed at bolstering the workforce around childcare. SB 2301, introduced today, is aimed at incentivizing early childhood services providers by paying them monthly for the number of infants, toddlers and children under five they are able to care for.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

School choice bill raising eyebrows in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Grand Forks lawmaker who is leading a push for school choice funding in North Dakota says curriculum and COVID-19 prove the time is right for school choice. Republican Claire Corey has authored a bill that would compensate non-public schools in North Dakota from 15...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Car sends Minnesota driver flying after spinout and crash

SHOREVIEW, Minn. (Valley News Live/KARE11) - A Twin Cities driver got a double dose of bad luck on Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note. MnDOT cameras captured the driver around 9:00 a.m. as he lost control while navigating...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Glasser Images and ND Attorney General settle lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 6 P.M.: The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Bismarck-based photography studio Glasser Images have settled their lawsuit. After 16 years in business, Glasser Images shut down in October 2021. Hundreds of customers and subcontractors filed complaints against the company, owner Jack Glasser, and former employee Jace Schacher.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy