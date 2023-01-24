ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Beloit Daily News

PREP HOOPS: Defense keeps Hononegah girls unbeaten in NIC-10

ROCKTON — Hononegah’s girls basketball team boosted its NIC-10 leading record to 14-0 on Thursday night, using a suffocating defense to overwhelm Belvidere North 63-18. Hononegah led 14-4 after the first quarter, 34-6 at the half and 55-10 after three quarters. NIne Indians scored, led by Kamryn Abney with 14 points. Allyson Niedfeldt with 12 and Bre Carter with 11. They converted nine 3-pointers, including two each by Abney, Niedfeldt...
ROCKTON, IL
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
TENNESSEE STATE
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.

