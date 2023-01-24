Read full article on original website
The Top-Ten Highest Rated Recruits Remaining On Michigan's Roster
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has secured some highly-rated recruits during his time at Michigan, and these are the highest-rated recruits still on the active roster heading into 2023.
KFOR
SI:AM | Two of Men’s Basketball’s Biggest Programs Are in Shambles
These trademark programs are struggling mightily this season. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Let me brag for a moment that Georgetown’s fall from grace means my alma mater, Fordham, has the best men’s basketball record of any East Coast Jesuit school. In today’s SI:AM:. 📉 Louisville...
saturdaytradition.com
College wrestling rankings, Jan. 24: Penn State dominates first-place votes in latest NWCA Coaches Poll
College wrestling rankings are getting updated for the week of Jan. 24 with the latest NWCA Coaches Poll, but Penn State’s hold on the top spot in the country is not going anywhere. Over the weekend, the Nittany Lions took down No. 20 Michigan State in dominating fashion. The...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Four Candidates to be Virginia's Next Wide Receivers Coach
Who will Tony Elliott hire to replace Marques Hagans as UVA's wide receivers coach?
PREP HOOPS: Defense keeps Hononegah girls unbeaten in NIC-10
ROCKTON — Hononegah’s girls basketball team boosted its NIC-10 leading record to 14-0 on Thursday night, using a suffocating defense to overwhelm Belvidere North 63-18. Hononegah led 14-4 after the first quarter, 34-6 at the half and 55-10 after three quarters. NIne Indians scored, led by Kamryn Abney with 14 points. Allyson Niedfeldt with 12 and Bre Carter with 11. They converted nine 3-pointers, including two each by Abney, Niedfeldt...
UCLA Men's Basketball Drops Another Game, Blows Lead to Rival USC
The Bruins' three-game winning streak against the Trojans got snapped as they lost their second-straight Pac-12 contest in a row.
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
Legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at age 82, family says
Legendary CBS and Raycom Sports college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died, his son Mark said on Thursday via Twitter. Packer was 82. The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uFRixmgCcd— Mark...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
247Sports
Preseason Big Ten men’s lacrosse rankings: Maryland leads talented field
This season InsideMDSports will release weekly Big Ten men’s lacrosse rankings. All statistics referenced in the rankings will come from Lacrosse Reference’s pro database, which tracks traditional and advanced statistics for all of Division 1 lacrosse. On Feb. 4, four of the six Big Ten men’s lacrosse teams...
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big Ten
Coming into Tuesday night's game, Rutgers was tied with Michigan for second place in the Big Ten basketball standings with a 5-3 conference record. Penn State came into the game just one game behind them, at 4-4, and leading the rest of the pack trying to make a push for the top spots in the conference.
