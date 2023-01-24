Read full article on original website
Recreational marijuana sales bill has a hazy path forward in Virginia General Assembly
Virginians could buy recreational marijuana over the counter starting in 2024 if a bill in the General Assembly passes, but retail sales have a hazy path forward in a politically divided government.
Bill requiring 3 day waiting period after purchasing gun fails in Virginia
Del. Cliff Hayes (D-Chesapeake) had proposed a bill requiring a three day waiting period after someone purchases a gun in response to November's mass shooting at a Walmart.
Youngkin’s job approval remains at 50%
RICHMOND – As lawmakers continue to spar over Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tax relief proposals halfway into the 2023 legislative session, the governor’s job approval rating among Virginia voters remains at 50%, according to a new poll released Friday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University.
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
Most Virginians don’t want Youngkin in 2024 presidential race, poll shows
Virginia voters are split on Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) after his first year in office, a new poll shows, but they don't want him running for president in 2024 and oppose his efforts to restrict abortion and end the state's environmental initiatives.
Public notices are increasingly less public. Two legislators want to change that.
I speak to lots of civic groups. (Yes, that’s a plug: Book me!) Last summer, I spoke to a meeting in Roanoke of county officials organized by the Virginia Association of Counties. I gave my customary talk about the changing nature of the news business in general – and Cardinal News in particular – then opened things up for questions.
SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia
Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time to file your taxes. Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue, Karen Rose, said similar to federal income taxes, there are some changes to taxes in the Commonwealth also for the 2023 tax season. One of the biggest adjustments is the increased standard deduction. This...
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
Gov. Youngkin hails the passage of his tax relief proposal
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the passage of his tax relief proposal by the House of Delegates. The legislation is now heading to the Virginia Senate for consideration. The Governor called the approval a step toward additional tax relief for Virginians and their families as well as local business. The proposal...
Virginia House GOP Votes Down Gun Control Measures
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Republicans have voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon Thursday subcommittee meeting were a ban on assault-style weapons, a college campus gun ban and a gun-storage bill that were priorities for Democrats.
These bills could bring more clean energy to your community
Solar schools, climate resiliency, energy efficiency: Local governments are now involved in energy planning – whether they feel ready for it or not. Some localities have adopted climate goals that require them to look for ways to lower carbon emissions; others just want to save money on high energy bills. Virginia has chipped away at […] The post These bills could bring more clean energy to your community appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia House passes Youngkin-backed proposals to cut taxes
In two expected party-line votes, the Virginia House of Delegates passed key proposals in Gov. Glenn Youngkin's plan for $1 billion in tax cuts.
Virginia Tax begins accepting returns, urges people to file online
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia residents can now begin to file their state income tax returns for 2022. The Virginia Department of Taxation says tax filing season is getting underway, and people are encouraged to file online. “We strongly encourage you to file electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M....
Proposal banning blue headlights is passed by Virginia senate
A ban on installing blue headlights in Virginia could soon become a law after the Virginia senate passed a bill.
Gov. Youngkin won’t commit to approving a retail marijuana market in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin dodged a question on whether he would sign legislation that would pave the way for retail marijuana sales in Virginia.
Bill Would Allow Younger Military Veterans to Receive Tax Break in Virginia
Virginia has a lot to offer retirees. There are beaches along the coast, mountains to the west and a close proximity to the nation’s capital, said Denice Williams, chair of the Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations. “It’s a great place to live,” Williams said, “but veterans also...
Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will soon end for good, decreasing total assistance
Those receiving assistance from SNAP benefits in Virginia will soon see a decrease in the amount they have been receiving as emergency funds are set to expire in March.
Senate committee rejects bill to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
A State Senate committee voted Tuesday to reject a bill that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources voted 8-6-1 to reject Senate Bill 1001, introduced by Republican Richard Stuart, which would repeal the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, legislation passed in 2020 that entered Virginia into the RGGI.
