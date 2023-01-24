ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

cardinalnews.org

Youngkin’s job approval remains at 50%

RICHMOND – As lawmakers continue to spar over Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tax relief proposals halfway into the 2023 legislative session, the governor’s job approval rating among Virginia voters remains at 50%, according to a new poll released Friday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University.
royalexaminer.com

Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
cardinalnews.org

Public notices are increasingly less public. Two legislators want to change that.

I speak to lots of civic groups. (Yes, that’s a plug: Book me!) Last summer, I spoke to a meeting in Roanoke of county officials organized by the Virginia Association of Counties. I gave my customary talk about the changing nature of the news business in general – and Cardinal News in particular – then opened things up for questions.
WAVY News 10

SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia

Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin hails the passage of his tax relief proposal

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the passage of his tax relief proposal by the House of Delegates. The legislation is now heading to the Virginia Senate for consideration. The Governor called the approval a step toward additional tax relief for Virginians and their families as well as local business. The proposal...
WBOC

Virginia House GOP Votes Down Gun Control Measures

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Republicans have voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon Thursday subcommittee meeting were a ban on assault-style weapons, a college campus gun ban and a gun-storage bill that were priorities for Democrats.
Virginia Mercury

These bills could bring more clean energy to your community

Solar schools, climate resiliency, energy efficiency: Local governments are now involved in energy planning – whether they feel ready for it or not. Some localities have adopted climate goals that require them to look for ways to lower carbon emissions; others just want to save money on high energy bills. Virginia has chipped away at […] The post These bills could bring more clean energy to your community appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cbs19news

Virginia Tax begins accepting returns, urges people to file online

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia residents can now begin to file their state income tax returns for 2022. The Virginia Department of Taxation says tax filing season is getting underway, and people are encouraged to file online. “We strongly encourage you to file electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M....
Augusta Free Press

Senate committee rejects bill to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

A State Senate committee voted Tuesday to reject a bill that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources voted 8-6-1 to reject Senate Bill 1001, introduced by Republican Richard Stuart, which would repeal the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, legislation passed in 2020 that entered Virginia into the RGGI.
