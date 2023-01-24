The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 may be one of the smallest and most affordable AMGs you can buy, but this pretty four-door coupe, as Mercedes prefers to call it, should not be underestimated. The pre-facelift model already endeared itself to us by being more engaging than the BMW M235i Gran Coupe and more stylish than the Audi S3. The latest AMG CLA 35 still has 302 horsepower but now comes with a mild-hybrid system that adds a 13-hp boost and enables smooth operation of the start-stop and coasting functions. There are also a few styling and tech tweaks to keep it fresh. Neatly filling the gap between the base CLA 250 and hair-raising AMG CLA 45 S, the AMG CLA 35 may just be the sweet spot in the lineup.

10 HOURS AGO