Read full article on original website
Related
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
Audi RS3 Drag Races E-Tron GT In Close ICE Vs EV Showdown
Audi is undergoing a transition. Late last month, the automaker announced that it would only introduce electric vehicles starting in 2026 while phasing out combustion-powered models by 2033. This puts engines like the RS3’s 2.5-liter five-cylinder on the chopping block, with its immediate future uncertain. It’s a formidable powertrain...
MotorAuthority
BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT
Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
A 335-HP VW ID Buzz GTX Is Coming Because the World Needs More Sport Vans
Aaron Cole / The DriveWith that much oomph and all-wheel drive, the ID Buzz GTX should better align with U.S. buyers' priority of going faster, everywhere.
Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
The Tesla Model S stands out as one of the fastest production vehicles and the only electric car with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
VW Tiguan R Impresses Against Land Rover Defender 90 V8 In Drag Race
Crossovers and SUVs are no longer the slow, lurching family vehicles of yesteryear. As consumers have flocked to the high-riding vehicles, automakers have followed with potent powertrains and fancy badging. A new CAR video pits two such examples against each other in a drag race, determined to see if the Volkswagen Tiguan R can outrun the Land Rover Defender 90 V8.
The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Configurator Is Online
Production of the third-generation Chevrolet Colorado started this month, which means the online configurator is up and running. It's only available in a short-box crew cab configuration and starts at $30,695 with rear-wheel-drive only. Base and mid-spec models are powered by a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine producing 237 horsepower. Four-wheel-drive jacks the price up to $33,995. You can play and put together your ideal truck, but we've already gone ahead and priced out the ultimate 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. We knew it wouldn't be cheap based on the pricing information we received late last year.
2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 First Look Review: Mild Hybrid, Hot Performer
The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 may be one of the smallest and most affordable AMGs you can buy, but this pretty four-door coupe, as Mercedes prefers to call it, should not be underestimated. The pre-facelift model already endeared itself to us by being more engaging than the BMW M235i Gran Coupe and more stylish than the Audi S3. The latest AMG CLA 35 still has 302 horsepower but now comes with a mild-hybrid system that adds a 13-hp boost and enables smooth operation of the start-stop and coasting functions. There are also a few styling and tech tweaks to keep it fresh. Neatly filling the gap between the base CLA 250 and hair-raising AMG CLA 45 S, the AMG CLA 35 may just be the sweet spot in the lineup.
Carscoops
Peugeot Wants To Extend EV Lifetimes By Facelifting And Upgrading Used Cars
During the E-Lion day event, Peugeot made some interesting remarks about its future plans. Among those is the ability to refurbish and recycle key parts of EVs in order to support longer lifecycles. According to Peugeot, the lifetime of a fully electric vehicle will be extended to 20-25 years, which...
Peugeot To Launch Five New EVs In 2 Years, Add Mild-Hybrid Tech To Models
Today Peugeot announced its new E-Lion Project that will dictate the automaker's electrification efforts going forward. The automaker plans to launch five new EVs in two years, some of which we've already seen, and introduce a new 48-volt hybrid system into its vehicles. Peugeot will hit the ground running in...
torquenews.com
2023 Infiniti QX60 Does the Important Things Right
Infiniti nails the QX60’s mission with smart choices for the segment. The Infiniti QX60 is a three-row luxury SUV with the perfect personality. The general mission of the QX60 is to elevate the offering above the Nissan three-row SUV the parent brand offers, and Infiniti does this. While doing so, the QX60 remains a true SUV with an emphasis on the utility aspect of such a vehicle.
Comments / 0