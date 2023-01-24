Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
No-parking zone established on 13th/14th Connector in Plano
Plano City Council established a no-parking zone on 13th/14th Connector. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano residents will no longer be able to park on most of 13th/14th Connector, a side road between US 75 and G Avenue that turns into 14th Street. Plano City Council approved an ordinance establishing a no-parking...
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
fox4news.com
SUV crashes into Lake Worth swimming pool
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Crews in Lake Worth spent Tuesday evening cleaning up after an SUV crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard swimming pool. Lake Worth police shared photos from the crash on Lakeside Drive. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police at the scene say there were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into Far North Dallas Restaurant
Four people were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a restaurant Thursday evening in Far North Dallas, firefighters say. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said crews were called to reports of a major accident involving an SUV that had driven into a restaurant located in the 18200 block of Preston Road.
McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move
TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
Double Oak Police Beat
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 11/16 – Animal bite report– Thornhill Cir – Officer was dispatched to a report of a cat having scratched the owner. 11/18 – Animal cruelty report– McMakin Rd – Officer responded to report of a dog...
WFAA
Another round of wintry weather next week? Some in North Texas have a chance.
DALLAS — After snow in parts of the region on Tuesday, could we be in for another wintry mix next week?. First off, the good news: This weekend doesn't look too bad!. After lots of sunshine Friday, clouds are back on Saturday. A few showers are possible, mainly to the east of the metroplex, but it's nothing to cancel plans over.
Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant.
fortworthreport.org
As $70 million Rosedale Project moves ahead, residents remain concerned about grocery store, homelessness
Developers will soon submit initial plans for the redesigned Evans and Rosedale project to the city. However, some residents are still left with questions despite a years-long public engagement process. In its annual progress report to residents of the Historic Southside, developer Hoque Global shared updated site plans, the results...
dmagazine.com
Restaurateur Hunter Pond Has Filed a Very Strange Lawsuit Over His Colorado Incident
Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. What follows is neither legal advice nor a statement of fact. But I spent the past week digging into the story of Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant. Pond is the founder and owner of Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the brands East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, DL Mack’s, Brentwood, and Anchor Fish Bar.
Lewisville celebrates groundbreaking of new public safety center
The city of Lewisville on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its future Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center. Construction on the state-of-the-art 116,000-square-foot complex is expected to be completed by late 2024 at the corner of Main Street and Valley Parkway to replace Lewisville’s aging police and fire facilities. In addition to police and fire operations, the facility also will include a hardened emergency operations center and roughly 20,000 square feet of shared space for a fitness room, training and meeting spaces and storage, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.
fortworthreport.org
As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny
When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
Bartonville Police Blotter
The Bartonville Police Department from November 1–30 had 396 calls for service, two resulted in incident reports, and five motor vehicle crash reports were taken. Here are some recent police calls:. Nov. 12: Officers responded to the 80 block of McMakin Road for a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash with...
inforney.com
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
Argyle Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 19 at 1:09 p.m., a caller reported that he was helping clean up after a funeral at Cross Timbers Community Church when another man threatened him and pushed him. Police responded, but the caller became irritated when police asked him to identify the suspect, and he only wanted to show an image of the man who supposedly pushed him. “His behavior was odd and he could not tell me what he wanted,” the officer noted. The officer also saw a video where someone said that the caller was harassing women at the church and was asked to leave. The officer later learned that the funeral ended more than three hours before the subject called, and he had no business being at the church. He was advised to leave multiple times, and eventually complied.
dallasexpress.com
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
Two killed in late night, high-speed street takeover crash in Fort Worth
Two people have died in a late night high-speed street take-over roll-over crash in Fort Worth. Late Sunday night, cars were showing exhibitions of speed on White Settlement Road near Henderson.
