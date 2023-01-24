ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Broadcom 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 21.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.38%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $246.97 billion. Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 10 years ago, it...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Benzinga

'I Say, Thumbs Up:' Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 25% Over Last Month

When asked about Li Auto Inc LI, Cramer said Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk likes the Chinese automakers. "Who am I to go against the smartest man in the world?" Cramer said "thumbs up" to MP Materials Corp MP. Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here. When...
Benzinga

'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry On How Current Market Differs From Dot-Com Bubble Burst: 'Only Way Out Is By Trampling Each Other'

Legendary investor Michael Burry, who famously bet against the housing market in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is known to be skeptical about passive investing. In early October, “The Big Short” investor said passive investing has steadily inflated over the last decade and the only way to get out of the "overcrowded theatre" is "by trampling each other."
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer's ICP/USD price rose 4.59% to $6.11. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 17.0% gain, moving from $5.27 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65. The chart below...
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.
Benzinga

Polygon Whale Gains Eye-Popping 6,090% In 3 Years As Token Soars Ahead Of zkEVM Upgrade

A pseudonymous Twitter account has revealed that a single-wallet address has seen significant gains with Polygon MATIC/USD. What Happened: A Polygon whale earned 6,090% gains over a 3-year period with its MATIC holdings. According to on-chain data, the whale received 4 million MATIC tokens from crypto exchange Binance for around $84,000 or just over 2 cents per token. Just two days ago, the wallet sold its MATIC holdings for a whopping $5.2 million worth of stablecoins.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday, 24 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Eastern Bankshares EBC. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Panbela Therapeutics PBLA. Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER's stock came under the most pressure,...

