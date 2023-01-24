ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

interlochenpublicradio.org

DNR says Camp Grayling proposal may shrink, but opposition still grows

For months, there has been a dispute over a proposed expansion to Camp Grayling that would more than double the size of the largest National Guard training facility in the country. The Michigan National Guard announced its proposal to lease 162,000 acres of state land in north-central Michigan last year....
GRAYLING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Student throws object through bus window in Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A report that a school bus in Manistee County had been struck by gunfire thankfully turned out to be less serious. At 3:52 p.m., deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Claybank Road in Manistee Township for a report that a school bus had been shot at.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

They’re back! Thousands of Redhead ducks return to flock near Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, MI – The Redhead ducks are back in the Straits of Mackinac near the Mackinac Bridge. The huge flock of more than 25,000 Redheads that had gathered on the northeast side of the Mackinac Bridge in late December dispersed about a week into January, according to the Straits Area Audubon Society. Earlier this week, a new flock began to gather.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles

Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Bond agent discharges gun near Cheboygan library

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Police in Cheboygan have begun an investigation after a gunshot was heard outside the Cheboygan Public Library, near downtown. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said two bond agents were outside the library trying to arrest a fugitive when one of the...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
103.3 WKFR

Heartbreaking Story Behind This $1,000 Tip to a Michigan Server

The backstory to this viral video makes this moment even more emotional. This Michigan family has found a way to honor the death of their baby by changing the lives of strangers. "Nashing" is the term they use when they bless unexpected people on the 9th of each month with a gift or money and it all started with the tragic and sudden loss of a baby named Nash Schupbach according to Today.com,
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YAHOO!

Nurse at Gaylord facility accused of falsifying records

GAYLORD — Attorney General Dana Nessel said a nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of Intentionally Placing False Information in a Medical Record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in 87-A District Court in Otsego County after an investigation...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Civic center vandalism suspect identified

KINGSLEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they have identified a suspect who allegedly committed vandalism at a civic center in Kingsley. In January, a suspect has spray painted the center, as well as tipped over a porta potty. The sheriff's office has not yet released...
KINGSLEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Civic center in Kingsley again vandalized

KINGSELY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A suspect or suspects have again committed vandalism at the Kingsley Civic Center, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the civic center was spray painted and a porta potty was tipped over on Jan. 15. Prior story: Authorities search for...
KINGSLEY, MI
abc12.com

Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Search crews on the ground and in the air are looking intently for an Ogemaw County woman last seen two weeks ago. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Grand Traverse County Woman loses $48,000 in Bitcoin Scam

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was scammed out of $48,000 in an increasingly common fraud case involving bitcoin. Deputies say the victim received a call from an unknown person asking to be sent money through a bitcoin kiosk. The victim believed the caller was from PayPal’s fraud department and withdrew $51,000 from her bank. She ended up sending more than $48,000 to an untraceable bitcoin account. The sheriff’s office says the money is not recoverable.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Authorities search for missing woman

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported as missing on Jan. 17. Burns was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake area on Jan. 9. The Clare County Sheriff's Office reported that Burns...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Buckboard Bar & Grill in Reed City

“You see everybody come in here - ‘Hi, Lonnie. How are you doing? How’s it going?’” laughed John Shoemaker as he described the interaction with customers at Buckboard Bar & Grill. It’s always going good at the Reed City restaurant when you’re ordering a burger off...
REED CITY, MI

