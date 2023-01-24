The backstory to this viral video makes this moment even more emotional. This Michigan family has found a way to honor the death of their baby by changing the lives of strangers. "Nashing" is the term they use when they bless unexpected people on the 9th of each month with a gift or money and it all started with the tragic and sudden loss of a baby named Nash Schupbach according to Today.com,

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO