interlochenpublicradio.org
DNR says Camp Grayling proposal may shrink, but opposition still grows
For months, there has been a dispute over a proposed expansion to Camp Grayling that would more than double the size of the largest National Guard training facility in the country. The Michigan National Guard announced its proposal to lease 162,000 acres of state land in north-central Michigan last year....
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
UpNorthLive.com
Student throws object through bus window in Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A report that a school bus in Manistee County had been struck by gunfire thankfully turned out to be less serious. At 3:52 p.m., deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Claybank Road in Manistee Township for a report that a school bus had been shot at.
MLive.com
They’re back! Thousands of Redhead ducks return to flock near Mackinac Bridge
MACKINAW CITY, MI – The Redhead ducks are back in the Straits of Mackinac near the Mackinac Bridge. The huge flock of more than 25,000 Redheads that had gathered on the northeast side of the Mackinac Bridge in late December dispersed about a week into January, according to the Straits Area Audubon Society. Earlier this week, a new flock began to gather.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Local governments in Michigan can’t keep extra cash from tax foreclosures, but state has other ways to claim money
County governments routinely seize the real estate of people who do not pay their property taxes. State law used to let them sell the property and keep all the proceeds, even if the tax debt was small. But the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that this was an unconstitutional taking of private property.
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
UpNorthLive.com
Bond agent discharges gun near Cheboygan library
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Police in Cheboygan have begun an investigation after a gunshot was heard outside the Cheboygan Public Library, near downtown. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said two bond agents were outside the library trying to arrest a fugitive when one of the...
Heartbreaking Story Behind This $1,000 Tip to a Michigan Server
The backstory to this viral video makes this moment even more emotional. This Michigan family has found a way to honor the death of their baby by changing the lives of strangers. "Nashing" is the term they use when they bless unexpected people on the 9th of each month with a gift or money and it all started with the tragic and sudden loss of a baby named Nash Schupbach according to Today.com,
YAHOO!
Nurse at Gaylord facility accused of falsifying records
GAYLORD — Attorney General Dana Nessel said a nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of Intentionally Placing False Information in a Medical Record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in 87-A District Court in Otsego County after an investigation...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Civic center vandalism suspect identified
KINGSLEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they have identified a suspect who allegedly committed vandalism at a civic center in Kingsley. In January, a suspect has spray painted the center, as well as tipped over a porta potty. The sheriff's office has not yet released...
UpNorthLive.com
Civic center in Kingsley again vandalized
KINGSELY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A suspect or suspects have again committed vandalism at the Kingsley Civic Center, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the civic center was spray painted and a porta potty was tipped over on Jan. 15. Prior story: Authorities search for...
abc12.com
Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Search crews on the ground and in the air are looking intently for an Ogemaw County woman last seen two weeks ago. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
9&10 News
Grand Traverse County Woman loses $48,000 in Bitcoin Scam
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was scammed out of $48,000 in an increasingly common fraud case involving bitcoin. Deputies say the victim received a call from an unknown person asking to be sent money through a bitcoin kiosk. The victim believed the caller was from PayPal’s fraud department and withdrew $51,000 from her bank. She ended up sending more than $48,000 to an untraceable bitcoin account. The sheriff’s office says the money is not recoverable.
UpNorthLive.com
Authorities search for missing woman
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported as missing on Jan. 17. Burns was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake area on Jan. 9. The Clare County Sheriff's Office reported that Burns...
UpNorthLive.com
Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
9&10 News
Inside The Kitchen at Buckboard Bar & Grill in Reed City
“You see everybody come in here - ‘Hi, Lonnie. How are you doing? How’s it going?’” laughed John Shoemaker as he described the interaction with customers at Buckboard Bar & Grill. It’s always going good at the Reed City restaurant when you’re ordering a burger off...
