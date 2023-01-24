ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga

Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Benzinga

GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Benzinga

EnCap and Double Eagle Announce Equity Upsize to $2.3 Billion in Commitments and Establishment of RBL Facility

-- Well Positioned to Capitalize on Top-Tier Opportunities and Accelerate Growth -- EnCap Investments L.P.("EnCap"), Double Eagle Energy Holdings IV, LLC ("Double Eagle"), and Tumbleweed Royalty IV, LLC ("Tumbleweed") announced the successful equity commitment upsize and establishment of their RBL facility. The expansion of capital will provide for acceleration of Double Eagle's core strategy of acquiring and developing top-tier, accretive drilling opportunities in the Permian Basin.
Benzinga

KaJ Labs Confirms 200m LITHO Token Burn Schedule, Supports Listing Terra Luna Classic on Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - KaJ Labs has confirmed the upcoming 200M token burn schedule for Lithosphere network's native token, LITHO. LITHO allocated for the burn events will come from KaJ Labs and founder Joel Kasr's allocation contingent on approval from KaJ Labs' board of directors. The burn events will lead to the reduction of Litho's max supply to 800 million from 1 billion once the main network goes live in 2023. The burn events are apart of Lithosphere's updated roadmap for continued, long-term network sustainability.
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Broadcom 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 21.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.38%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $246.97 billion. Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 10 years ago, it...
Benzinga

TTCF NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Tattooed Chef, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - TTCF

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 21, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.

