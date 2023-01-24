Read full article on original website
Alcohol considered factor in fatal Tuscarawas Co. crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Tuscarawas County early Saturday morning.
cleveland19.com
1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
Passenger killed in crash involving semi: OSHP
A two-vehicle crash turned fatal Friday night in Wayne County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some areas get nearly 5 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The lake-effect snow didn’t pile up too high in the snow belt east of Cleveland, but some areas did have nearly 5 inches on the ground as of Thursday night and that total could increase by Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, Auburn...
Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
whbc.com
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
whbc.com
Gas Prices Continue Going Wrong Way
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’d like to avoid five-dollar gas again this summer, but it sure looks like we’re headed in that direction. Before higher spring and summer demand and the switch to more expensive fuels, gas in Stark County is already averaging $3.63 a gallon Friday morning, says AAA.
whbc.com
Upside Down: More Snow South Than North
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was like Ohio turned upside down in Wednesday’s snow, with the highest amounts in Stark County and points south. At the Akron Canton Airport, weather watchers measured 3.1 inches of snow from the morning event. But amounts are higher, especially...
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
cleveland19.com
Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit
A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.
whbc.com
Flames Kill One in Alliance
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person is dead and two people had to be pulled off of the roof by neighbors in a fire in Alliance on Thursday. The Alliance Fire Department and its union say the house fire in the 1300 block of South Arch Avenue a few blocks north of East State Street had already extended to a neighboring home.
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
Heavy police presence after chase on Youngstown’s South Side
There was a heavy police presence in Youngstown early Saturday morning after a car chase.
Inspectors say Ohio Dollar General workers exposed to hazards, fire danger
OSHA inspectors found violations at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location.
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow continues this evening, slick travel possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 First Alert Weather Day remains in effect through tonight. Scattered lake effect snow showers produced quick 0.5″ to 1″ snowfall totals under the more persistent snow bands today. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties...
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
