Stark County, OH

cleveland19.com

1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Gas Prices Continue Going Wrong Way

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’d like to avoid five-dollar gas again this summer, but it sure looks like we’re headed in that direction. Before higher spring and summer demand and the switch to more expensive fuels, gas in Stark County is already averaging $3.63 a gallon Friday morning, says AAA.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Upside Down: More Snow South Than North

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was like Ohio turned upside down in Wednesday’s snow, with the highest amounts in Stark County and points south. At the Akron Canton Airport, weather watchers measured 3.1 inches of snow from the morning event. But amounts are higher, especially...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Flames Kill One in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person is dead and two people had to be pulled off of the roof by neighbors in a fire in Alliance on Thursday. The Alliance Fire Department and its union say the house fire in the 1300 block of South Arch Avenue a few blocks north of East State Street had already extended to a neighboring home.
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
BEREA, OH

