Kalamazoo County, MI

95.3 MNC

Man accused of shooting father refuses to show up in court

A man accused of shooting his father refused to appear in court for a second time. The shooting happened in November of 2020 at a home in the 2600 block of Stevens Street in Elkhart. Witnesses say that Dominique Edwards grabbed a pillow, went to his father’s bedroom and fired...
ELKHART, IN
Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed

The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
GOSHEN, IN
Man set for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide case

A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing charges open murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police say Bridgeman went to a house in the 600 block of Highland Avenue, where James was...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Edwardsburg man, 19, killed in early Sunday morning crash on U.S. 12

A 19-year-old Edwardsburg man was killed in a crash on U.S. 12 in Milton Township. The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. The driver, Gage Strawderman, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 near Fir Road. Strawderman ran off the road and struck several large trees, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
EDWARDSBURG, MI

