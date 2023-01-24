Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Man accused of shooting father refuses to show up in court
A man accused of shooting his father refused to appear in court for a second time. The shooting happened in November of 2020 at a home in the 2600 block of Stevens Street in Elkhart. Witnesses say that Dominique Edwards grabbed a pillow, went to his father’s bedroom and fired...
95.3 MNC
Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed
The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
95.3 MNC
Man set for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide case
A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing charges open murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police say Bridgeman went to a house in the 600 block of Highland Avenue, where James was...
95.3 MNC
Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend
A man has been charged in connection with a South Bend shooting that happened back in November. It was around 1:20 in the morning on Nov. 19 when police were called to the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a shooting. Police arrived and found a vehicle...
95.3 MNC
Edwardsburg man, 19, killed in early Sunday morning crash on U.S. 12
A 19-year-old Edwardsburg man was killed in a crash on U.S. 12 in Milton Township. The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. The driver, Gage Strawderman, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 near Fir Road. Strawderman ran off the road and struck several large trees, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
95.3 MNC
Three Rivers man struck by vehicle after crash on Calvin Center Road
A Three Rivers man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while standing near a crash site on Calvin Center Road. The collision happened around 12;20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The man was standing in the roadway near a disabled vehicle after the driver of that car, a...
95.3 MNC
New traffic signal to be activated Monday morning at Emerson Dr. & Cassopolis St.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, a new traffic signal will be activated at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street. The City of Elkhart, INDOT, and Meijer worked together to get it installed. They say it will provide more efficient access to/from Emerson and the soon-to-be...
95.3 MNC
Indiana leaders meet at Statehouse to discuss ways to bring energy costs down
You have probably looked at your utility bill and been angry with how it keeps increasing. Several leaders from around Indiana met at the Statehouse last week to discuss ways to bring those costs down. Patrick Regan is the President of Crossroads Solar in South Bend. He spoke in front...
