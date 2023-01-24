Read full article on original website
Bitcoin-Loving Bukele Thumbs Nose At Media As El Salvador Pays Off $800M Debt: 'They Lie And Lie..'
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele took a dig at legacy international news outlets for their reports about the country's debt situation. What Happened: Bukele said legacy international news outlets incorrectly blamed El Salvador's debt situation on its Bitcoin BTC/USD bet. He said although many outlets reported that El Salvador was...
El Salvador Proves its Supremacy by Paid Off $800 Million Debt
El Salvador has paid back a bond worth $800 million in debt. On January 12, the country introduced a regulatory framework for all cryptocurrencies. Despite the skepticism expressed by significant national and international media outlets that the “El Salvador government was in default,” President Nayib Bukele stated on his Twitter account that ‘the country fully paid the bond maturing in 2023, worth $800 million plus interest’.
“Bitcoin Is Inevitable” Proves President Bukele As El Salvador Pays $800M Bond In Full
Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, has taken a swipe at critics for their smear campaigns particularly aimed at discrediting his country’s ability to meet its debt obligations after its Bitcoin stash value fell in the red. In a thread of tweets Tuesday, the bitcoin bull condemned the...
El Salvador's Bukele Says Waiting For Fitch Downgrade After Gifting Bitcoin-Themed Birthday Cake
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele wished filmmaker Max Keiser by gifting him a special Bitcoin BTC/USD birthday cake. What Happened: Bukele on Tuesday tagged financial rating agency Fitch on Twitter and asked them to downgrade the rating of El Salvador as it purchased a Bitcoin cake for Keiser. This comes...
El Salvador says it has repaid $800 million bond maturing January
SAN SALVADOR, Jan 23 (Reuters) - El Salvador has repaid an $800 million bond, Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said on Monday, the same day the bond was set to mature, as the Central American country faced pressure to make progress in cutting debt.
