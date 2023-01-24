Looking at the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration and the crisis that came with it, I think of 1 Kings 3:16-28. The story talks about two women who claim to be the mother of the same baby and are basically in a tug of war over the baby. The king comes up with a test that allows the true mother to be discovered. What are we doing in Columbia? Why do we keep trying to divide Columbia rather than listen, respect and build trust within our community?

