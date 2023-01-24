Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Community is overreacting to drag performance at diversity breakfast
I am appalled by the reaction to a drag performance at the Columbia Values Diversity celebration. Drag is all about entertainment, and the community is smart enough and experienced enough to understand what is appropriate for a given audience. What is so harmful about people wearing clothing that may not...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri committee debates transgender health care, drag shows
The Neiss family drove from St. Louis to Jefferson City on Tuesday, a trip they’ve made many times over the past four years. The reason is always the same: Legislation they fear will harm their transgender son.
Columbia Missourian
Diversity event is 'much ado about nothing' for CPS
I can’t believe people are “demanding answers” from Columbia Public Schools about the City of Columbia Diversity event. In my opinion, this is not CPS’s problem. If people are concerned over what may occur during a field trip, they should either get details prior to giving permission, or simply not allow their child to attend. And perhaps next time parents could Google the definition of diversity. When I did, this is what popped up: “The practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc.”
Columbia Missourian
Allow city, schools to handle issues without overreach from state politicians
As a board member of the Worley Street Roundtable, I would like to respectfully urge Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and sundry politically motivated spectators to allow the city of Columbia to handle concerns about its diversity celebration. Divisive and exaggerated rhetoric and interference by state officials is not helpful to our community, our city or our schools.
ktvo.com
For Holts Summit couple with AFib, procedure provides peace of mind
Against her better judgment, Ginger Mangan accepted her uncle’s invitation to meet a young musician named Tom who would occasionally sit in with his country music band. That uncle turned out to be a better matchmaker than she thought. Ginger and Tom hit it off, danced all night and started dating. Against the advice of both of their families, who thought they were too young, they got married at age 19.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia needs to build trust and unity, not division
Looking at the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration and the crisis that came with it, I think of 1 Kings 3:16-28. The story talks about two women who claim to be the mother of the same baby and are basically in a tug of war over the baby. The king comes up with a test that allows the true mother to be discovered. What are we doing in Columbia? Why do we keep trying to divide Columbia rather than listen, respect and build trust within our community?
stlpublicradio.org
Reparations mean transformation in Missouri towns big and small
On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area with hotels, stores and restaurants,. 70-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of...
Columbia Missourian
Transgender advocates gather in Jefferson City to fight bills
JEFFERSON CITY — The House Committee on General Laws spent hours hearing testimony Tuesday evening on eight anti-LGBTQ bills, which opponents complained were scheduled with less than 25 hours’ notice. Bills prohibiting transgender women from competing on female athletic teams, banning gender affirming procedures for those under 18...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
Columbia Missourian
Traveling trunks, pallid sturgeon education returning to Columbia schools
Missouri River Relief is continuing its free traveling trunk program to teach students about pallid sturgeon. Columbia Public Schools will partner with the nonprofit again after last year’s debut, which brought the trunks to 750 students, according to a news release.
Columbia Missourian
Six CPS board candidates discuss diversity celebration at forum
The “Columbia Values Diversity” celebration was the first topic addressed at Tuesday’s forum for Columbia School Board candidates. All six candidates — April Ferrao, James Gordon, John Lyman, John Potter, Paul Harper and current board Vice President Chris Horn — were present at the event sponsored by Columbia Board of Realtors.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
fox13memphis.com
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College gives MLK Community Service Awards
Columbia College honored two individuals and two groups during its fourth Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes staff, faculty and community members who follow in King’s footsteps. This year’s event was dedicated to minister and professor, the Rev. Dr. C.W. Dawson...
kjluradio.com
Lohman man appointed to state commission by Governor Mike Parson
Governor Mike Parson makes seven appointments Monday to various state boards and commissions, including one appointment including a central Missouri man. Harry Thompson, of Lohman, was appointed to the Air Conservation Commission. Thompson currently serves as President of the Cole County Farm Bureau. He’s a retired rancher and farmer. And has previously served on the boards of MFA Inc. and Missouri Farm Bureau.
Columbia Missourian
Basye suit against Columbia Public Schools will go to trial Monday
Whether former state Rep. Chuck Basye legally qualifies to run for the Columbia School Board will be decided next week. Basye is suing Columbia Public Schools to get on the April 4 ballot. The district, the board and each board member are listed as defendants. Also involved in the lawsuit is Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, who filed to intervene Friday.
Columbia Missourian
Helen Roberts Dec. 13, 1950 — Jan. 17, 2023
Helen Louise Roberts, age 72, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Helen is survived by her sons: Steve Roberts and his wife Gretchen, Scotty and his wife Amber; grandchildren: Madelyn, Dalton, and Blake Roberts, all of Columbia; and her sister, Linda Gabel of Centerview, along with a large extended family.
Columbia Missourian
City Council candidates address affordable housing, public safety at forum
Candidates in Columbia’s upcoming City Council races talked affordable housing, homelessness and public safety during the first public forum of their campaigns Tuesday, hosted by the Columbia Board of Realtors. Nick Knoth, who serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, is challenging...
