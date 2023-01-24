Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Fix 0xc190011f Update Error Code in Windows 11
Many Windows users reported that when trying to update their Windows computers, they encountered an error code. The error code implies that either some of your update files are corrupted or WUS or related services are facing some kind of glitch. In this article, we will talk about this and see what you can do to resolve Windows Update Error Code 0xc190011f.
The Windows Club
How to open Command Prompt at Login screen or Boot in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will learn how to open the Command Prompt window at the Login screen or Boot on your Windows PC. Command Prompt (cmd.exe) is the default command line interpreter for Windows. It is faster than regular GUI and uses less memory. If you have a slow processor and know commands to perform specific tasks, it is better to work with CMD. It only needs a keyboard to work. Just execute the command and get your work done.
The Windows Club
How to change Color of part of a picture in PowerPoint
PowerPoint is a presentation platform used by many worldwide, especially by people who want to show off their research to an audience. People sometimes insert images in their PowerPoint presentations to make them more appealing or display an example. In Microsoft PowerPoint, people can insert images onto their slides from their PC files, online, or from Stock images. Stock images in PowerPoint are graphics that consist of photos, illustrations, and icons. Stock images are available in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook. In this tutorial, we will explain how to change Color of part of a picture in PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
How to increase download speed in Microsoft Store
For Windows users, Microsoft Store is the go-to place to download and update Windows 11/10 apps and games. Microsoft Store runs on Azure, an online cloud service platform, due to which, if the Azure cloud server faces high traffic, you will experience high downloading time. However, some users reported that, even when the server is up and running fine, they experience slow download speed. In this article, we will discuss the factors that affect the speed and how we can increase download speed in Microsoft Store.
The Windows Club
How to create Animated Stick Figure in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is a tool that focuses more on delivering the best presentation than anything else, and one of the ways to do that is to use animations. Luckily, the PowerPoint app comes with the ability to create animations, but do not expect anything impressive along the lines of a program designed for creating animation. What we are going to explain here is how to create animated stick figures with PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
Fix COD Warzone WHITELIST FAILURE error
This post features solutions to fix COD Warzone 2 WHITELIST FAILURE Error. Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. But many users have complained about the WHITELIST FAILURE error in COD Warzone 2. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix it.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x8031004a Update Error in Windows 11
Microsoft updates Windows 11 regularly with improvements and fixes to bugs of the previous updates. They are downloaded and installed automatically without any issues. We just have to click install or restart after the installation of the updates is completed. However, some Windows 11 users are seeing Windows Update Download Error 0x8031004a.
The Windows Club
Unable to open kernel device \\.vmcidev\vmx in VMware Workstation
Virtual machine software called VMware Workstation runs various operating systems on a single host computer. Every virtual machine in VMware can run a single instance of any operating system like Microsoft, Linux, etc, at the same time. However, it is not free from errors. When launching VMWare Workstation, we may see an Unable to open kernel device ‘\\.\VMCIDev\VMX’ error due to misconfigured VMX file or corrupted VMware Workstation program. In this article, we will discuss the matter in detail and find solutions to resolve the said error.
The Windows Club
Fix Error Code 0x887A0005 in Call Of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2
Are you experiencing error code 0x887A0005 in Call Of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2? Many COD players have reported facing 0x887A0005 in the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 games. The error results in a game crash leaving the gamers frustrated. You will get the following error message when you experience this error code:
The Windows Club
Fix Rocket League Packet Loss on Windows PC
Are your encountering packet loss issue in Rocket League? The reason behind the error is pretty simple – a bad network connection. So if you have an unstable, and inconsistent network connection, then you are going to come face to face with a packet loss issue. Also, if your computer, which is a client, is unable to communicate with the server because of various reasons, this issue can occur.
The Windows Club
Fix Avast SecureLine VPN issues on Windows 11/10
If Avast SecureLine VPN is not working, installing responding or connecting on your Windows 11/10, then this post will help you. Some PC users have reported encountering various error messages, issues, and problems with the Avast SecureLine VPN installed and in use on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 devices. This post provides applicable fixes and troubleshooting instructions for different case scenarios.
The Windows Club
Windows continuously asking me to enter A1B2C3; How to bypass challenge phrase?
Are you having the same issue as many others that whenever you restart the computer a message appears on the screen, asking you to enter A1B2C3 even if you are entering the correct PIN? We understand that this is a not-so-pleasing situation especially if you are entering a valid password and are receiving the error in question. In this post, we are going to talk about it and see what you can do if Windows is continuously you to enter A1B2C3, and how you can bypass the Challenge Phrase.
The Windows Club
Fix Error Code Maine 15F in Far Cry 6
A lot of users reported that they encounter Error Code Maine 15F in Far Cry 6 while trying to play the game online. This error code appears when game files are corrupted or there’s an Internet issue. In this article, we are going to learn more about the reasons and what should be done to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
Game keeps compiling shaders every time I open it
A lot of users reported that they are not able to play their game as their game keeps compiling shaders every time they open it. When a game is compiling shaders, it means that the new shader is replacing the old files so that you can play the game with fewer errors. However, for some users, this process has become problematic as it takes time and keeps compiling every time. In this article, we are going to see what we can do if the Game keeps compiling shaders every time we open it.
The Windows Club
Protype crashing on new game on Windows 11/10
If Protype 2 crashes on startup on the loading screen on your Windows PC, then this post will resolve your concerns. Gamers are not able to play the game as it crashes, and this could be due to several reasons. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate this issue, such as running the game in compatibility mode or increasing the number of processors. In this article, we are going to see how to do them and other solutions as well.
The Windows Club
Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection not working on PC [Fix]
Suppose you’re having issues or receiving error messages, or the Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection is not working on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC. In that case, this post is intended to help you with the most suitable solutions to these problems. The free version of Secure Connection...
Comments / 0