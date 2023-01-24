Read full article on original website
Related
KTTS
Heavy Snow Causes Power Outages For Thousands
(KTTS News) — Utility crews are still busy trying to restore power from the latest round of snow. Most of the outages are southeast of Springfield. More than 6,600 customers are offline in Howell County and 4,200 in Texas County. Up to a foot of snow was reported earlier...
Fire totals Springfield house Thursday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire at Nettleton and Webster on Thursday, January 26, at about 8 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but Springfield Fire Captain Chad Davis said the house is a total loss. Captain Davis said that the fire department conducted a search, but […]
ksgf.com
Ribbon-Cutting For Hillcrest High School
(KTTS News) — There’s a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate renovations to Hillcrest High School in Springfield. The Phase 1 and Phase 2 renovations were completed after voters approved funding through Proposition S. The ribbon-cutting takes place at 4:30 p.m.
fourstateshomepage.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
933kwto.com
Beef-A-Roo to Open in Springfield
A new restaurant is scheduled to open in Springfield on Friday. Beef-A-Roo will open at 1411 West Kearney in a building formerly occupied by Dairy Queen. It’s the first Beef-A-Roo restaurant in Springfield. The Illinois based chain plans to open a second location in the old Hardee’s building on...
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
KTLO
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
KYTV
8:30AM UPDATE: See update on road clearing in Springfield
Midday Update: Crews clearing main roads in Branson, Mo. KY3 First Alert Forecaster Nicolette Zangara. Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks. Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. 8:30 AM UPDATE: See road conditions in Branson, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago.
UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power
UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Total Point Urgent Care Center opens in Hollister
A new healthcare practice is looking forward to treating patients in the Branson Tri-Lakes News coverage area. Total Point Urgent Care, located at 590 Birch Road in Hollister, opened its doors to the public on Thursday, Jan. 12. The facility treats injuries such as allergic reactions, asthma treatment, bug and minor animal bites, cold and flu, cuts, minor burns, strains and sprains. The facility also boasts on site labs and x-rays. Total Point Co-Founder Dr. Talal Zahoor said the idea is to make the experience more comfortable and convenient for the patient.
KYTV
Nixa City Council approves rezoning for area at Main-Tracker Rd. to build apartments
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Contentious zoning issues are common in any town that has regulations on what can be built and where. Springfield has certainly had its share lately ranging from changes requested at University Heights and Galloway to a coffee business winning the right to build on Sunshine in a heavy-traffic area across from an elementary school.
933kwto.com
Fire Destroys Vacant House In Springfield
Fire destroyed a house in Springfield Thursday night. The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire at a house at Nettleton and Webster. Springfield Fire Captain Chad Davis said the house was a total loss. The house was vacant so there were no injuries. The cause of the fire has...
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
KTLO
Local snow totals triple previous daily record
Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
933kwto.com
Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools Receives Contract Extension
The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education is extending the contract for superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan. The announcement came Wednesday after the board concluded its annual review. Dr. Lathan has been with SPS since 2021, and will now be under contract through the 2025-26 school year. A press release says...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
Comments / 0