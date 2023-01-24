2024 TE JaCorey Whitted lands offer from Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2024, in-state tight end JaCorey Whitted. The product of McCalla High School has emerged as one of the top prospects in the state.

Whitted plays at the same high school that former Auburn running back Bo Jackson once played for. The Tigers are a program that seems to be really high on Whitted at this time. It appears that Whitted has an interest in Auburn as well. He is currently projected to land at Auburn at 36.5% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

The Tide will likely look to host Whitted for a visit at some point in time. With several Junior Days coming up, the coaching staff could look to add Whitted to their list of visitors.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down JaCorey Whitted’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 28 32

Rivals – – – 15

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 271 12 11

247 Composite 3 409 22 20

Vitals

Hometown McCalla, Alabama

Projected Position Tight end

Height 6-5.5

Weight 233

Class 2024

Other offers