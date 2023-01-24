2024 TE JaCorey Whitted lands offer from Alabama
Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2024, in-state tight end JaCorey Whitted. The product of McCalla High School has emerged as one of the top prospects in the state.
Whitted plays at the same high school that former Auburn running back Bo Jackson once played for. The Tigers are a program that seems to be really high on Whitted at this time. It appears that Whitted has an interest in Auburn as well. He is currently projected to land at Auburn at 36.5% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.
The Tide will likely look to host Whitted for a visit at some point in time. With several Junior Days coming up, the coaching staff could look to add Whitted to their list of visitors.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down JaCorey Whitted’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars Overall State Position
247 3 – 28 32
Rivals – – – 15
ESPN – – – –
On3 Recruiting 4 271 12 11
247 Composite 3 409 22 20
Vitals
Hometown McCalla, Alabama
Projected Position Tight end
Height 6-5.5
Weight 233
Class 2024
Other offers
- Mississippi State
