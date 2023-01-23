Read full article on original website
WOWT
Man arrested, facing charges, after explosives found in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a man they believe owned explosives that were found following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. According to LPD, officers have arrested 24-year-old Spenser Speidell. Speidell is facing two counts of unlawful possession of explosive materials 1st degree. At 1...
KETV.com
Teen in custody: Omaha police allege he tried to light women, infant on fire
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager faces three charges of felony attempted assault. He allegedly tried to light people on fire at Westroads Mall. We're learning more about the boy’s history. He’s being tried in juvenile court, so KETV NewsWatch 7 is not identifying him. Omaha police...
WOWT
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A series of events stemming from a stolen car left an Omaha man terrorized and shot last fall has resulted in the charges against another man the victim described as a “gangster disciple.”. Nathaniel Campbell, 30, was booked into the Douglas County jail on Tuesday...
WOWT
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of what he thought was a blind date left Chris Peters with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. “I could’ve been killed,” Peters said. Chris exchanged messages with a 21-year-old woman who posted on a dating app and drove to a...
WOWT
Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated. Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northwest...
thebestmix1055.com
Homeless man arrested for disorderly conduct
A homeless man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:20 p.m., Fremont police investigated a disturbance complaint in the 3000 block of East 23rd Street. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr. 42, whom authorities had already received two calls on. He was subsequently arrested.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple gunshots heard in Lincoln, door damaged
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A door was reportedly damaged by a bullet in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of N 56th St. and Fremont St. around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots being heard. Officers said they did not find any...
WOWT
Crash into turning vehicle kills 68-year-old Omaha man
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 68-year-old man died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north Omaha. Police said Clarence Hadley of Omaha, driving a 2015 Ford Escape, was attempting a left turn at 38th and Cuming streets at 3:23 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2005 Infiniti G35X driven by a 20-year-old Omaha man.
klkntv.com
Man refuses to let go as car thief speeds off in west Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man held on for dear life as he tried to thwart a car thief in west Lincoln on Tuesday. Around 8:50 p.m., a 31-year-old man parked his Ford Escape next to a fuel pump at the Super C near Southwest Fifth and West A Streets.
KETV.com
One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested following Wymore home search
BEATRICE – Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug violations following the Tuesday search at a home, in Wymore. Gage County law officers, with assistance from Wymore and Beatrice Police….executed a search warrant on a residence in the five-hundred block of West E Street, in Wymore….at around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday.
1011now.com
RAW: Lincoln Police discover additional explosive devices inside home
If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.
WOWT
Armed robbers hit west Omaha bank branch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday at a First National Bank branch in west Omaha. Officers were called to the bank off 175th Street and West Center Road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees there told officers that two people entered the bank armed with handguns, assaulted several people, and demanded money, according to an OPD release.
WOWT
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a fourth-grader’s backpack Thursday morning. Both the police and the school district confirmed that no staff or students had been threatened or harmed in the incident. According to a news release from FPD, officers...
Omaha Police name person killed in crash near 38th and Cuming
One person was killed after a Wednesday afternoon crash that occurred near the area of 38th and Cuming Street.
klkntv.com
Court documents allege how dispute over dog led to slaying of Lincoln teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A dispute over an unleashed dog led up to the slaying of a Lincoln teen on Saturday, court documents allege. According to an arrest affidavit filed Monday, 29-year-old Armon Rejai was walking his dog near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue when he began arguing with his neighbors.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
WOWT
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets 15 years in prison for selling meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for selling meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Manuel Gonzalez, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
WOWT
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the news that the family of Ryan Larsen has submitted a petition to presume the boy dead, the La Vista police chief says there are inaccuracies in the filing. Chief Bob Lausten sat down with 6 News Wednesday to provide an update on the case...
