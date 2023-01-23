ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Man arrested, facing charges, after explosives found in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a man they believe owned explosives that were found following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. According to LPD, officers have arrested 24-year-old Spenser Speidell. Speidell is facing two counts of unlawful possession of explosive materials 1st degree. At 1...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

A word of warning following blind-date turned assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of what he thought was a blind date left Chris Peters with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. “I could’ve been killed,” Peters said. Chris exchanged messages with a 21-year-old woman who posted on a dating app and drove to a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated. Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northwest...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Homeless man arrested for disorderly conduct

A homeless man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:20 p.m., Fremont police investigated a disturbance complaint in the 3000 block of East 23rd Street. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr. 42, whom authorities had already received two calls on. He was subsequently arrested.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple gunshots heard in Lincoln, door damaged

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A door was reportedly damaged by a bullet in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of N 56th St. and Fremont St. around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots being heard. Officers said they did not find any...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Crash into turning vehicle kills 68-year-old Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 68-year-old man died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north Omaha. Police said Clarence Hadley of Omaha, driving a 2015 Ford Escape, was attempting a left turn at 38th and Cuming streets at 3:23 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2005 Infiniti G35X driven by a 20-year-old Omaha man.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three arrested following Wymore home search

BEATRICE – Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug violations following the Tuesday search at a home, in Wymore. Gage County law officers, with assistance from Wymore and Beatrice Police….executed a search warrant on a residence in the five-hundred block of West E Street, in Wymore….at around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday.
WYMORE, NE
1011now.com

RAW: Lincoln Police discover additional explosive devices inside home

If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Armed robbers hit west Omaha bank branch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday at a First National Bank branch in west Omaha. Officers were called to the bank off 175th Street and West Center Road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees there told officers that two people entered the bank armed with handguns, assaulted several people, and demanded money, according to an OPD release.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a fourth-grader’s backpack Thursday morning. Both the police and the school district confirmed that no staff or students had been threatened or harmed in the incident. According to a news release from FPD, officers...
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets 15 years in prison for selling meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for selling meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Manuel Gonzalez, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
LINCOLN, NE

